UK Performance Footwear Brand Wildpool Raises $115,000 From 1,700+ Backers as Kickstarter Enters Final Week

Wildpool, a UK-based performance footwear brand built for wild swimmers and outdoor athletes, has raised more than $115,000 from over 1,700 backers on Kickstarter, surpassing 1250% of its original funding goal with one week remaining in the campaign.

The brand reached 100% of its funding target in under 30 minutes and was subsequently awarded Kickstarter’s “Projects We Love” badge. Support has come from swim clubs and endurance communities across the UK, US and Europe.

Wildpool was founded by endurance swimmer Sami Robertson, who is preparing for a March crossing of the Cook Strait – a cold, tidal open-ocean swim between New Zealand’s North and South Islands and part of the prestigious Ocean’s Seven marathon swimming challenge.

The company was created to address a specific gap in the market: supportive, durable footwear designed for cold-water and endurance swimmers navigating rocky shorelines, docks and changing environments before and after training.

In recent months, Wildpool supplied footwear to the Great Britain Ice Swimming Team at the European Championships, where athletes highlighted comfort and stability in harsh shoreline conditions. Since then, multiple international teams have approached the brand following organic exposure within the endurance swimming community.

Built with directional side drainage, orthopedic cushioning and recyclable materials, Wildpool positions itself as a performance-led challenger within a category traditionally dominated by mass-market foam clogs.

The company is also backed by Joe Foster, co-founder of Reebok, signalling belief in the brand’s long-term growth potential.

Kickstarter Pricing Structure:

Early supporters can secure Wildpool at exclusive launch pricing:

£48 – Single Pair Launch Special

£85 – Double Dip Pack

£350 – The Club Pack (10 pairs – best value tier)

Following the campaign, Wildpool will retail at £59.99 per pair.

“With the momentum we’ve seen from both everyday swimmers and elite athletes, it’s clear there was demand for something purpose-built,” said Robertson. “Now we’re focused on finishing the campaign strong and moving into production.”

The Kickstarter campaign closes on 27th February. Supporters can secure launch special launch pricing before production begins.

