UJET Introduces New Contact Center Mobile App for Agents and Employees On-the-Go

Mobile, Remote, and Field Agents Can Now Deliver Exceptional CX From Anywhere, Anytime, As Needed

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, today announced the availability of its Agent Mobile App. The app empowers agents, employees, and experts who are remote, in the field, or on-the-go to deliver faster and more effective customer service.

The UJET Agent Mobile App is a native mobile contact center that enables agents, supervisors, and other employees and experts to receive and transfer calls and chats, make outbound calls, and access the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to quickly and easily resolve customer issues directly from their iOS or Android device. Agents can also pivot between their desktop and the mobile app as needed during interactions.

“Mobile customer support is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a necessity,” said Anand Janefalkar, founder and chief executive officer, UJET. “In the past, customer support was limited to employees who were physically located in a call center during business hours. But in today’s digital world, consumers expect highly personalized support instantly, anywhere and anytime they need it, so brands that don’t offer mobile customer support are at a competitive disadvantage.”

The UJET Agent Mobile App, included at no additional cost for UJET customers, was specifically designed for today’s digital and mobile-native agents, leveraging smart-device capabilities to drive contextual, informed, and effective interactions. Features like single sign-on authentication, intuitive call controls, and the ability to securely request and share media like photos and screenshots streamline the agent experience and make their work more efficient, with minimal setup or training required – so agents spend less time ramping on tools and more time focused on customers.

“The world is going mobile, and that includes contact center agents and supervisors,” said Dave Michels, Managing Partner of TalkingPointz. “We have seen a significant transition from agents working on PC desktops to Chromebooks. The increased portability of solutions for Android and iOS will appeal to a variety of workers including gig workers and employees that prioritize flexibility.”

UJET continues to disrupt the contact center market through a consistent cadence of innovation. UJET has been recognized by G2 as a Leader for 12 consecutive quarters, recently released its integration with Microsoft Teams, and in March, announced UJET WFM, in partnership with Google Cloud.

The UJET Agent Mobile App is available now for iOS and Android devices. To learn more, visit https://ujet.cx/agent-mobile-app.

About UJET:



UJET is the cloud contact center platform for businesses who put trust at the heart of their customer experience. Our one-of-a-kind architecture and award-winning CX Intercloud deliver the most dependable foundation for security, reliability, and scale across cloud contact center operations. With UJET, organizations gain a full voice and digital engagement suite that’s equipped with smart device capabilities, powerful AI, and advanced analytics – all intuitively designed to make life easier for everyone involved. From customers and agents to supervisors and executives, UJET delivers meaningful operational efficiency, higher interaction quality, and mission critical stability. Innovative brands like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets all trust UJET to enable exceptional customer experiences. So can you.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and subscribe to our blog!

Contacts

Media:

Jake Scearbo



Corporate Ink for UJET Inc.



617-969-9192



[email protected]