Ugur Akkus’ A&S Investment Holding Expands North American Precious Metals Portfolio with Acquisition of Mt. Washington Mining Project

A&S Investment Holding, led by global investor and businessman Ugur Akkus, has announced the acquisition of 100% ownership of the Mt. Washington Mining Project in Montana, United States, marking a significant expansion of the group’s gold and silver portfolio in North America.

Ugur Akkus is an international investor and the founder of A&S Investment Holding, overseeing a diversified investment platform with interests across multiple sectors, including finance, real estate, energy, and natural resources. Under his leadership, the group has pursued a long-term, asset-driven investment strategy focused on stable jurisdictions and high-value projects.

The Mt. Washington Mining Project represents a strategic addition to A&S Investment Holding’s global mining assets and has generated interest across both the United States and Canada, particularly within Vancouver’s mining and financial communities. The acquisition reflects continued confidence in North America as a key region for precious metals development.

A&S Investment Holding stated that the investment aligns with its long-term vision of building resilient resource assets amid global economic uncertainty. The company’s approach emphasizes operational efficiency, modern mining technologies, sustainability, and adherence to international standards of transparency and governance.

The project is expected to contribute to future production growth and support North America’s role in the global precious metals supply chain.

This acquisition further reinforces A&S Investment Holding’s ongoing expansion across strategic mining jurisdictions and highlights Ugur Akkus’s role in guiding the group’s growth within the global gold and silver mining sector.

About A&S Investment Holding

A&S Investment Holding is a diversified investment group with operations across multiple industries, including precious metals and natural resources. The company focuses on long-term value creation through disciplined investment strategies and sustainable growth.

