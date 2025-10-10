uCertify Named as Finalist in SIIA CODiE Awards 2025 in 3 Categories

uCertify is honored to be named a finalist in three categories at the 2025 SIIA CODiE Awards. This recognition highlights our relentless focus on innovation, our immersive hands-on labs, and our commitment to delivering transformative learning solutions that empower educators and equip students with the practical skills required to thrive in the modern workforce.

uCertify, headquartered in Livermore, California – a leader in interactive and hands-on career and vocational education courseware – is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the 2025 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the following categories.

uCertify SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in 3 Categories



Best Virtual Learning Solution

Best Coding & Development Solution

Best Career and Technical Education (CTE) Solution

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized awards program in the business and education technology industries. The awards honor the most transformative products, services, and solutions that are driving education and business forward globally.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a CODiE Awards finalist across three categories. This distinction is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team, who continuously strive to transform the learning experience. From leveraging data to support educators in delivering personalized instruction, to making cybersecurity education more accessible, and empowering organizations with AI-driven learning solutions, our mission has always been to innovate and provide measurable impact.” Prashant Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at uCertify

Founded on the principle of “Learn by Doing,” uCertify emphasizes active, hands-on learning as the key to effective education. The platform is highly interactive and cloud-based, enabling students to experiment, practice, and build real-world skills in a safe virtual environment. uCertify supports multiple learning styles, including self-paced, instructor-led, mentor-guided, and competency-based approaches, making it adaptable to online, remote, or blended learning models.

With a library of over 1,000 course titles and partnerships with leading publishers, uCertify offers an extensive array of topics ranging from computer science, IT, and cybersecurity to project management, business, and technical certifications. Its robust cloud infrastructure, scalable platform, and 24/7 support ensure a seamless experience for both educators and learners.

About uCertify

uCertify is a highly interactive, cloud-based teaching and learning management platform specializing in computer science, IT, project management, and vocational training. By combining hands-on exercises, interactive labs, and real-world scenarios, uCertify enables learners to acquire practical skills and prepare effectively for certifications and careers.

About SIIA CODiE Awards

Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program in the business and education technology sectors. For nearly four decades, the awards have honored innovative products, services, and solutions that are advancing education and business worldwide. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

SOURCE: uCertify

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire