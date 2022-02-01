UBS Arena Amplifies Fan Experiences with JBL
Opened in 2021, UBS Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Long Island, New York. Home to the NHL’s New York Islanders, UBS Arena has a capacity of 19,000 and hosts basketball games, concerts, corporate events and professional wrestling broadcasts in addition to Islanders’ home games. To provide world-class audio experiences for fans and attendees of a wide range of events, the newly constructed facility required a state-of-the-art arena audio solution.
The solution—designed by consultant group Wrightson, Johnson, Haddon & Williams, Inc. and installed by integrators Diversified—consists of over 950 JBL loudspeakers, including eight main bowl arrays of JBL VTX A12 speakers and S28 subwoofers, and a variety of PD Series, AWC Series, VRX Series, Series loudspeakers in balcony, concourse, back-of-house and delay positions. The entire system is powered by Crown I-Tech Series and DCi Series amplifiers, with network control and signal processing provided by BSS Soundweb London devices.
Gear List
96 JBL VTX A12 loudspeakers
32 JBL VTX S28 subwoofers
8 JBL PD764i loudspeakers
270 JBL Control 47C/T loudspeakers
138 JBL Control 24CT loudspeakers
43 JBL Control 25-1 loudspeakers
75 JBL Control 65P/T loudspeakers
18 JBL Control 328CT loudspeakers
17 JBL Control 16 C/T loudspeakers
2 JBL Control 26CT loudspeakers
12 JBL Control 47HC loudspeakers
9 JBL PD566 loudspeakers
24 JBL AWC82 loudspeakers
10 JBL CBT1000 loudspeakers
24 JBL Control126WT loudspeakers
31 JBL PD595 loudspeakers
72 JBL Control 226C/T loudspeakers
18 JBL AM7212/64 loudspeakers
8 JBL VRX932LA-1 loudspeakers
9 JBL Control 47LP loudspeakers
6 JBL Control 328C loudspeakers
2 JBL Control 128WT loudspeakers
4 JBL Control SB2210 loudspeakers
11 JBL Control 28-1 loudspeakers
8 JBL PRX818XLFW subwoofers
6 JBL PRX812W loudspeakers
2 JBL 306P MKII loudspeakers
56 Crown I-Tech 4X3500HD amplifiers
12 Crown DCi 8|600N amplifiers
41 Crown DCi 4|600N amplifiers
10 Crown DCi 4|1250N amplifiers
13 BSS BLU-806 signal processors
15 BSS BLU-BIB break-in boxes
5 BSS BLU-120 I/O expanders
33 BSS BLUCARD-IN mic/line cards
10 BSS BLUCARD-OUT output cards
20 BSS EC-8BV-BLK-US ethernet controllers