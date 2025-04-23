Ubisoft and Immutable Unveil New Chapter of Multi-Million Player Franchise, Might & Magic: Fates

SYDNEY, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Ubisoft, the company behind some of the most iconic open-world game experiences of the last two decades, including the “Assassin’s Creed: and “Far Cry” franchises, and Immutable, the fastest-growing Web3 gaming ecosystem, announced Might & Magic: Fates: an original strategy card game set in the beloved Might & Magic universe, home to millions of fans worldwide.

Blending fresh mechanics, unique heroes, and iconic creatures, the game builds on the franchise’s legacy of deep strategy and fantasy worldbuilding while offering a modern, accessible experience for a new generation of players.

In Might & Magic: Fates, players will enter a richly strategic world where tactical thinking is rewarded at every turn. Through faction-specific mechanics and a diverse roster of legendary creatures and heroes, players can master unique strategies tailored to their playstyle. They’ll collect and trade from hundreds of cards to build original, customizable decks, crafting powerful combinations that evolve with every match. Victory is earned through talent and decision-making, with players rising through the ranks and unlocking epic rewards as they carve their legacy in the Might & Magic universe. The game will launch on iOS and Android.

“As one of the most iconic franchises in strategy gaming, Might and Magic has a rich legacy that we’re thrilled to expand upon”, said Nicolas Pouard, Vice President of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab. “This game will deliver a deep and rewarding experience for both long-time fans and new players alike, staying true to what has made the series special.”

The game is being developed in collaboration with Immutable, the leading Web3 platform for game developers building with blockchain-powered technology. A pioneer in creating seamless digital experiences and the team behind Guild of Guardians and Gods Unchained, Immutable provides blockchain technology through its platform and infrastructure to ensure Might & Magic: Fates delivers an accessible, high-performance card game experience. By leveraging Immutable’s technology, the game introduces new forms of digital ownership while preserving the fast, intuitive gameplay that players expect.

“Ubisoft’s vision for Might & Magic: Fates aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance game ownership and player engagement,” said Justin Hulog, Chief Studio Officer at Immutable. “As a pioneer in cross-platform, cross-genre gaming and one of the first to seriously explore blockchain integration through real IP, Ubisoft is the ideal partner for this collaboration. We’re excited to bring our expertise to this legendary franchise and help craft a game that fans will love.”

The partnership represents a step forward in delivering a new evolution of strategy gaming. For Ubisoft, it’s a strategic step forward into digital ownership and player-driven economies through a proven, scalable tech partner. For Immutable, it marks continued momentum in the AAA space and reaffirms its role as the go-to infrastructure provider for next-generation games.

More details, including gameplay footage and pre-registration opportunities will be unveiled in the coming months. Robbie Ferguson and Nicolas Pouard will also take the stage together on May 1st, 2025 at 4.30 PM on the Amphitheatre Stage’.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards, and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2023-24 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2.32 billion. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com .

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in digital gaming experiences, offering a seamless platform for game developers to build and launch next-generation games. Co-founded by James Ferguson, Robbie Ferguson, and Alex Connolly in 2018, Immutable is headquartered in Sydney and backed by industry-leading investors. Its technology powers some of the most innovative titles in digital gaming today. For more information, visit www.immutable.com .

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in Web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team with a proven track record of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable, the leading Web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world’s first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained, and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians. For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

