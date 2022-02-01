UbiSim Wins 2024 Cool Tool Award from EdTech Digest

The immersive Virtual Reality platform designed for nursing simulation has won the VR/AR Solution category of the annual EdTech Awards









BOSTON & MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UbiSim (www.ubisimvr.com), the world’s first immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform built specifically for nurses and nursing simulation by Labster, has been named the winner of the Cool Tool Award for VR/AR by EdTech Digest. In addition to winning the virtual reality/augmented reality solution category, UbiSim was also named a finalist in the professional skills (workforce, upskilling) solution category of the EdTech Awards.

Celebrating its 14th year, the US-based awards program is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech. This year’s EdTech Awards winners and finalists were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

“It’s extremely motivating for the whole team that our UbiSim immersive VR simulation platform has been recognized with this award from EdTech Digest,” said Shawn Boom, CEO of Labster, Inc. “Labster’s mission is to advance science and nursing education by making immersive learning more accessible, and we’re all proud that UbiSim does exactly that. It is most certainly a ‘Cool Tool’ that creates a highly realistic and psychologically safe learning experience where nurse learners can develop critical thinking and communication skills.”

“We are grateful to EdTech Digest for this recognition of UbiSim’s long-standing commitment to focus our VR technology on nursing simulation. It is both an honor and a privilege to play a significant role in preparing countless nursing students for the Next Generation NCLEX exam, as well as supporting the continuous professional development of practicing nurses responsible for maintaining safe and effective patient care in hospitals and healthcare systems,” said Christine Vogel, MSN, RN, CHSE, CHSOS, the Lead Nurse Educator for UbiSim.

To schedule a UbiSim demo and see how immersive virtual reality can support clinical judgment and communication skills in your simulation lab, visit www.ubisimvr.com/request-demo.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually recognizes, acknowledges, and celebrates the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors with The EdTech Awards. Visit www.edtechdigest.com.

About UbiSim

UbiSim is the leading immersive virtual reality (VR) training platform dedicated specifically to nursing by Labster. By combining evidence-based immersive VR simulations with an intuitive, web-based authoring tool, UbiSim empowers faculty to customize and design simulations that are curated for their students’ learning objectives and align with Next Generation NCLEX test plan and AACN Essentials domains. UbiSim partners with 100-plus nursing institutions in North America and Europe to advance the shared mission of addressing the nursing shortage by reducing the cost, time, and logistical challenges of traditional simulation methods and scaling high-quality nursing education. Founded in 2016, UbiSim was acquired by Labster (www.labster.com) in 2021 and was named the Gold winner of the Merit Awards for Healthcare in 2023. Visit www.ubisimvr.com.

Contacts

Dr. April Ondis



Content Marketing Director



april@labster.com