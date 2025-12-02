UbiSim Brings AI-Driven Insights to Nursing Education

AI Narrative Analysis helps educators save up to 90% of data review time, streamline assessment, and prepare nursing learners for real-world clinical challenges

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As nursing programs across the U.S. face faculty shortages and rising expectations for learner readiness, educators need tools that streamline assessment and support effective clinical learning. UbiSim , an immersive virtual reality (VR) simulation platform designed by nurses for nurses, today introduces AI Narrative Analysis, a groundbreaking AI-supported feature. The tool is designed to reduce faculty workload, enhance learning outcomes, and support the development of clinical competency.

The new AI Narrative Analysis transforms mountains of simulation data, such as action logs, quiz results, timing metrics, and decision points, into clear, actionable insights. What once took educators 20-30 minutes to review can now be digested in 2-3 minutes, allowing faculty to focus on meaningful debriefing and discussion.

“AI Narrative Analysis gives educators an instant view of learner performance, helping them spend less time reviewing data and more time on meaningful debriefing,” said Christine Vogel, MSN, RN, CHSE, CHSOS, Lead Nurse Educator at UbiSim. “It identifies the most frequently observed critical actions and performance gaps, categorized by NCLEX Client Needs and subcategories, helping educators spot trends across the cohort. Learners receive timely, personalized feedback that drives reflection, strengthens learning, and builds accountability—making teaching and learning more effective.”

This new AI feature is available now via UbiSim Version 1.19, and more AI-powered capabilities are coming in future releases. AI-supported patient conversations are in development and testing now and will soon deliver fully customizable, realistic patient interactions. As AI becomes more embedded in hospitals, it’s natural for training tools to evolve alongside it. Recent UbiSim research found a 165% increase in the share of hiring leaders who view AI-assisted charting as an essential competency—rising from 26% three years ago to 69% today.

In an era when a desire for speed can outpace substance, UbiSim is focused on delivering thoughtfully developed AI tools that enhance learning outcomes, never at the expense of quality. Each innovation is designed to enhance human teaching, grounded in real-world testing and aligned with evidence-based standards like the AACN Essentials and NGN competencies.

“AI is transforming our hospitals and has the potential to transform education, but it has to be done thoughtfully,” said Bjørn Toft Madsen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Labster, the parent company of UbiSim. “We’re focused on supporting nurse educators in a way that keeps them at the center of learning. AI can make clinical education more immersive and effective. It gives learners safe, hands-on practice while providing faculty with actionable insights for reflection and growth.”

Version 1.19 also introduces two new scenarios: the Room of Errors and Deep Vein Thrombosis, which provide learners with hands-on experience in high-stakes situations they might not encounter during clinical rotations. Fidelity enhancements make practice more lifelike than ever, including captured fontanelle assessments and realistic surgical incisions—with selectable dressings, variations from fresh postoperative to 10-day healing to scars, and even infection states. Platform improvements allow smoother movement through simulations, making practice more intuitive for learners and observation easier for educators.

To learn more about UbiSim Version 1.19 and its AI-powered features, click here . To learn more and experience UbiSim firsthand, visit us at Booth #437 at IMSH in San Antonio, January 11-13, 2026.

