Ubiquity Partners with AWS to Deliver Custom Generative AI Solutions with AWS Bedrock

Leveraging AWS Bedrock, Ubiquity customizes Large Language Models (LLMs) to deliver secure, accurate, and scalable AI experiences for clients.

Ubiquity Global Services, an industry leader in customer experience management and outsourcing solutions, announced today the deployment of customized generative AI applications powered by AWS Bedrock. This initiative enables Ubiquity to deliver advanced, secure, and highly tailored AI-driven tools, including enhanced knowledge bases, sophisticated chatbots, and real-time summarization solutions to clients across diverse sectors.

AWS Bedrock provides Ubiquity access to leading foundational models, enabling rapid development and deployment of Large Language Model (LLM) solutions. Leveraging advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) techniques, Ubiquity integrates client-specific content directly into AI workflows, ensuring accurate, up-to-date, and contextually relevant responses. Robust guardrails further enhance these AI systems, safeguarding against inaccuracies, bias, and sensitive data exposure.

Matthew Nyren, Co-founder and CEO of Ubiquity, explained the significance of this strategic advancement: “Our adoption of AWS Bedrock marks a significant milestone in our AI journey, enabling us to quickly and securely deliver customized generative AI solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. By combining state-of-the-art technology with rigorous security measures, we empower our clients to enhance customer interactions and accelerate operational efficiency with confidence.”

Through AWS Bedrock, Ubiquity continues to drive innovation in customer experience, providing trusted, scalable, and transformative AI capabilities tailored specifically to client business goals.

Ubiquity Global Services provides innovative, technology-enabled customer experience management and business process outsourcing solutions across diverse sectors, including financial services, healthcare, media, e-commerce, and software. With a global presence, Ubiquity helps businesses scale operations, enhance customer relationships, and achieve sustained growth through strategic operational improvements.

