The 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, a celebration of America’s 250th, will introduce prize money for its top Marathon runners for the first time when the race returns to the streets of West Palm Beach on December 12-13, 2026, a move that will attract elite runners worldwide and elevate the status of Palm Beach County’s most treasured road test.

The introduction of $17,000 in prize money is the next strategic step for elevating this racing event that has experienced record growth in recent years. The men’s and women’s winners of the Marathon race will each receive $5,000, second-place finishers will receive $2,500, and third place will be worth $1,000. The winners’ share of the purse is the largest in the state of Florida.

In celebration of America’s 250th, the 2026 U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon Logo has been re-designed in stunning brushstrokes of red, white and blue to accompany the brand’s iconic double horsemen logo. There will also be patriotic-themed shirts for runners and finisher medals that each runner will wear around their neck after they cross the finish line.

The presence of prize money for the top runners will be yet another enticement for elite runners to experience the beauty of the Palm Beach waterfront on a flat course that enables fast times. It will enhance the experience for the community and also elevate the live television broadcast of the race on WPBF Channel 25, the market’s ABC affiliate and Official Broadcaster of the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon.

Prize money could also foster further growth. The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon is coming off its incredibly successful inaugural year, where the race experienced nearly 40 percent growth, and is expecting the same rise in entrants again this year. It’s part of a new surge in Marathon running throughout the world. U.S. marathon participation dipped before and during COVID, and is now rebounding strongly as people get back out and seek active ways to stay fit and socialize through running clubs.

“We are now a true destination race with an iconic waterfront location in Palm Beach County, and the introduction of purse money will now serve as support for some of the best marathoners in the country and the world to the city of West Palm Beach,” race owner Kenneth R. Kennerly said. “Our outstanding partnership with our title sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn., allows us to continue to grow the race not only locally but also on an international level.”

U.S. Polo Assn. is based in West Palm Beach and is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA). The brand has a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution to more than 190 countries through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution. U.S. Polo Assn. brand products include apparel for men, women, and children, as well as footwear and accessories. U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands, voted on by thousands of consumers across America.

“The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon reflects the authentic connection between our brand and sport, while also celebrating the vibrant energy of our home in The Palm Beaches,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages U.S. Polo Assn. “This year will be historic as we celebrate 250 Years of the American Spirit, present the largest prize money for marathon winners in the state, support well-deserved charities, and celebrate thousands of committed runners from The Palm Beaches and around the world.”

Not only do marathon winners receive a prize purse, but several selected and well-deserving local charities will be the recipients of donations from U.S. Polo Assn. and money raised by participants of the marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. These charities will receive their donation checks in a lively public presentation following the winners’ trophy presentations. This important philanthropic component is part of the overall experience of sport, community, family, health, and wellness.

Now is the perfect time for runners to start training for the 2026 race, regardless of their chosen distance. There has been a surge in Run Clubs throughout South Florida and the country that provide a great social setting for that training.

Last December, more than 6,100 runners – an event record-came from 46 states and 29 countries to race on a flat course without hills or bridges that takes runners through the lively West Palm Beach downtown area with its historic sites and quaint neighborhoods. Runners experienced the majestic palm-lined streets of Flagler Drive and the beauty of the Intracoastal waterfront.

The family-friendly, action-packed weekend includes five races, certified by USA Track & Field, and set at distances to accommodate runners of all levels. It includes the Marathon (Boston Marathon qualifier), Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, 10K, and 5K courses. The 5K and 10K races will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 a.m. The marathon, half marathon, and marathon relay will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 a.m.

Early registration is now open. Cost is $130 for the marathon and $105 for the half marathon through July 31. The early registration fee for the 10K is $65, and $40 for the 5K. Baptist Health will return as the Official Medical Partner.

“This is an iconic destination where runners can combine the allure of the Palm Beaches brand with an incredible race day experience,” Kennerly said. “We continue on our mission to turn the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon into one of the best races in the country and in the world.”

To register for the U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon, visit palmbeachmarathon.com.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today’s Most Trusted Brands and has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon is a premier winter running event held annually in West Palm Beach, which features a range of race distances designed for runners of all abilities, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a 4-person marathon relay. Highlighted by a 100% flat, USATF-certified course, the Marathon serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier. The scenic route allows runners to experience West Palm Beach’s vibrant downtown as it winds along palm-lined Flagler Drive, past historic neighborhoods, and features sparkling waterfront views. The event also supports community and charity efforts. Visit palmbeachmarathon.com.

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For Additional Information, Contact:

Stacey Kovalsky –

U.S. Polo Assn.

VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +954.673.1331 – E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire