U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Expands Its Deployment of Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has expanded its deployment of Vuzix M400™ smart glasses after placing a follow-on order for additional devices, all equipped with subscription-based Zoom licenses to support their goal of boosting operational efficiency and safety during field inspections and service activities.

This expansion follows two years of rigorous trials, training, and system refinements, during which OSHA officials gained proficiency with the smart glasses’ setup and software. Vuzix M400 smart glasses allow inspectors and field personnel to collaborate in real time with superiors and technical support personnel.

“With a nationwide presence encompassing hundreds of field and federal offices alongside affiliated agencies, OSHA is leveraging Vuzix’ advanced technology to optimize communication and documentation processes across its operations,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. “This initiative aims to reduce response times, improve operational efficiency, and elevate workplace safety standards. We look forward to the opportunity to increase our level of engagement with OSHA going forward.”

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of AI driven Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 400 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and the augmented reality wearables field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; and Kyoto and Okayama, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website , Twitter and Facebook pages.

