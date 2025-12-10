Tyranno Studios launches Spin Tycoon, a PvP Strategy Game Powered by Social-Slot Mechanics



Players spin to summon troops, raid rival cities, and build a sprawling empire on mobile and desktop, combining class-based combat, city-flanking tactics, and themed technology trees



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tyranno Studios announced the launch of Spin Tycoon, a free-to-play strategy game available on mobile and desktop that blends social-slot mechanics with real-time battles and city-building gameplay.

Spin Tycoon blends social-slot machine mechanics with PvP raids and city-building gameplay. Players spin to generate Troop Cards, deploy units, raid enemy cities, and collect resources to upgrade their own infrastructure. Battles emphasize timing, flanking choices, troop class matchups, and strategic building placement. When mines sustain damage during an attack, they go offline until repaired, which affects production and defense.

The game currently features two themed social casinos – Jungle Treasure and Wanted Wilds – with additional casinos, including Gods of Egypt and Sakura’s Blossom, to follow. Each game unlocks a distinct troop pool and tech tree path that enhances production, defense, and progression. Players earn various currencies through gameplay, which can be used to upgrade Troop Cards or reinvest in their city’s infrastructure.

Troop Cards can be combined to level up and gain additional offensive and defensive abilities at milestone levels 5 and 10. Roles include tank, warrior, marksman, assassin, support, and mage. Class advantages apply a damage modifier of plus or minus 15 percent depending on the matchup. Usage consumes mana, with certain troops costing more to field. Troops used to attack will incur a healing cost, while defending troops will not require any repair cost.

City Block layout matters. Vaults store loot and are vulnerable from specific flanks. Attacking from a chosen flank damages the corresponding colored section of the city if the raid succeeds. Players must return to repair structures to bring production and defenses back online.

The game supports cross-platform play with synchronized progression.

Key Features

Auto-resolving PvP raids with flanking and class counters

City building with repair states and production management

Collectible Troop Cards with ability unlocks at levels 5 and 10

Themed mini-games with unique tech trees and troop pools

Cross-platform play on mobile and desktop

Partnership and Web Shop Integration

Tyranno Studios has partnered with Xsolla to integrate a new Web Shop experience for Spin Tycoon. The collaboration streamlines in-game purchases and enhances the player experience across regions.

“Working with Xsolla to integrate Web Shop has been a game-changer for us,” said Michael Rubinelli, Chief Gaming Officer of Tyranno Studios. “Our goal with Spin Tycoon is to give players the most engaging and rewarding experience possible, and this partnership helps us deliver on that promise by making the purchase journey easier, faster, and more rewarding.”

The rollout of Web Shop in Spin Tycoon aligns with the game’s upcoming global expansion, starting with a launch in select regions before reaching North America and Western Europe.

“Xsolla is committed to helping developers succeed with tools that deliver real impact,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “We are proud to partner with Tyranno Studios on Spin Tycoon. By bringing Web Shop to their players, we’re helping them capture more value, retain more players, and grow their business globally.”

Availability

Platforms: Android, desktop browser, iOS (coming soon)

Android, desktop browser, iOS (coming soon) Model: Free-to-play with optional in-app purchases

Free-to-play with optional in-app purchases Access: spintycoon.com with links to mobile stores

with links to mobile stores Press and creators: Preview accounts, media assets, and capture guidelines available on request

About Tyranno Studios

Tyranno Studios is a rapidly growing game development company made up of industry veterans with decades of collective experience. The team has driven billions of dollars in gross revenue and has a proven track record of building wildly successful mass-market games, tools, and digital products across multiple platforms. Tyranno Studios also collaborates with prominent consumer brands, including Mattel, Hasbro, Funko, and NASCAR, to create and deliver premium digital experiences for global audiences.

