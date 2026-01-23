TxtCart Emerges as the Leading Bootstrapped Powerhouse in AI-Powered SMS Marketing for Shopify Merchants

TxtCart, the fast-growing, AI-powered SMS marketing platform built exclusively for Shopify merchants, has rapidly transformed from a founder-led side project into one of e-commerce’s most disruptive success stories. Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Kyle Bigley, the company announced today that it has surpassed thousands of active merchant accounts and has already helped drive more than $100 million in recovered and generated revenue through conversational text marketing.

What began as a tool to recover abandoned carts has evolved into a complete retention and revenue platform. TxtCart enables Shopify stores to engage shoppers using authentic two-way conversations powered by proprietary artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional SMS tools that rely on bulk sends, TxtCart simulates real human texting-answering questions, resolving objections, and guiding buyers to checkout. This differentiator is one reason merchants have reported 15-25 percent recovery rates, a dramatic leap above the 3-5 percent industry average seen from email.

Delivering Merchant Success Through AI Personalization

With its conversational approach at the core, TxtCart AI-powered SMS marketing has unlocked a performance advantage in a crowded market. Brands can deploy automated SMS campaigns, build compliant subscriber lists, and monitor real-time revenue attribution through an integrated analytics dashboard. TxtCart’s deep Shopify integration allows intelligent segmentation and instant rollout, enabling brands to see measurable ROI in days rather than months.

While competing solutions have raised hundreds of millions in venture capital, TxtCart has been fully bootstrapped since inception. The company credits its trajectory to a product-led growth strategy and a merchant-first mindset. This approach has allowed TxtCart to remain profitable-avoiding the growth-at-all-costs models that shape much of the SaaS landscape.

A Bootstrapped Underdog Eyes an Expanding Future

TxtCart’s commitment to innovation continues with the upcoming release of TxtCart 4.5, showcasing more sophisticated AI capabilities, new managed services for mid-market brands, and an expanding partner ecosystem. Founder Kyle Bigley shared his long-term vision: becoming the de facto SMS platform for Shopify merchants, surpassing $25M ARR, and positioning the company for a strategic exit north of $200M.

“Being bootstrapped made us sharper and faster,” said Bigley. “Our merchants are our investors. When they win, we win. And we believe we’re just getting started.”

TxtCart is now actively building momentum toward future milestones, including the pursuit of an Inc. 5000 ranking and expanded placement within the Shopify App Store.

