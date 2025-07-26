Two Industry Icons. One Game-Changing Masterclass. America’s #1 Realtor Speaks About the Journey to the Top With AngelAi

OriginatorTech Deep Dive, a collaborative education series for forward-thinking finance and real estate professionals, will spotlight a groundbreaking solution that has redefined the home buying experience. The session will feature tech visionary Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi, joined by Mark Dimas, President and Co-Founder of Realty of America to discuss the critical role of transparency, truth and technology.

On July 29, 2025 Pavan Agarwal, CEO and Founder of AngelAi, joined by Mark Dimas, President and Co-Founder of Realty of America, will hold an online masterclass to discuss how truth and transparency got them to the top, and how A.I. technology makes it easy for every aspiring agent to achieve the same success. Agents who utilize AngelAi deliver accurate and timely information, 24/7, to the dozen or more parties engaged in every real estate transaction. Join them both on July 29, 2025, for a webinar http://AngelAi.com/MDW which will spotlight Mark Dimas, one of the top real estate professionals in the country, with over 10,000 homes sold in his career and hitting a staggering BILLION dollars in sales in a year and selected by Realtrends and WSJ as the #1 team two years in a row. His focus is on trust, relationships, and technology, and those are the virtues that separate top professionals from the rest. Realty of America encompasses 23 markets across the U.S. and over 2,000 agents who represent more than $5 billion in sales volume.

Two Industry Icons. One Game-Changing Masterclass.



At the heart of the conversation: Transparency and Truth. With today’s rapid market shifts and increased buyer uncertainty, AngelAi delivers transparency to all the insights and details on each customer file through a simple chat conversation. In addition to instant and accurate status inquiries, “what if” analyses, income/asset/credit document reviews, AngelAi delivers an immediate TRU Approval® which a fully underwritten mortgage decision that is backed with a warranty by Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (nmls 3277 swmc.com) so that homebuyers can purchase their dream home with the same confidence and negotiating power like a cash buyer. Unlike traditional pre-qualifications, each TRU Approval® is delivered quickly by AngelAi, empowers buyers to shop with confidence, and ensures sellers that offers are as solid as cash. Home buyers, even low-income with down payment assistance, gain the stature of cash bidders while realty agents and loan officers can close deals knowing that their approval is reliable and assured to close because of Sun West’s TRU Approval warranty*.

“In a market where trust is currency, AngelAi is giving realty and mortgage professionals the competitive edge they’ve been waiting for,” said Pavan Agarwal. “The AngleAi-powered TRU Approval® isn’t a step forward-it’s a leap ahead.”

“At Realty of America, we empower agents and buyers through transparency, speed, and certainty. AngelAi and Sun West’s TRU Approval process comes with a warranty that the loan will close, and that is a game-changer. Verified approvals build real trust, and in this market, agents need reliable tools, not empty promises. This is how we scale with purpose and serve at the highest level,” said Mark Dimas, President and Co-Founder of Realty of America.

In the webinar, Pavan and Mark will share the insights and real-world experiences of how to successfully convert home buyers into long-term partnerships and grow your business in the challenging environment we are in. They will also discuss how important it is for mortgage professionals to be committed to transparency with honest and open conversations.

Join Pavan and Mark on July 29. 2025 and register via http://AngelAi.com/MDW

About AngelAi and Celligence:

AngelAi has been developed by Celligence International, LLC, one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and Ai companies. Celligence has engineered a novel Ai that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence Ai is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers (“Brillianeers”) is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and Ai-based process automation, and is continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

*Visit swmc.com/tru-terms for TRU Approval® terms and conditions.

TRU Approval® is a service offered by Sun West and is a registered trademark of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

Celligence International, LLC is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

Realty of America – a third-party organization is not affiliated with Celligence International, LLC.

Visit angelai.com/warranty for terms and limitations of the Trusted Warranty.

For mortgage professionals only; not for consumers.

SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai

