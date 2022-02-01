Twist Bioscience Appoints Mark Buck as Senior Vice President, Operations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Buck as senior vice president, operations. Mr. Buck brings experience improving manufacturing efficiency and driving revenue and margin through managing supply chain and operations, including planning, quality, procurement and logistics.





“Building on the foundation of his time serving in the United State Marine Corps and drawing from military efficiency, Mark has established a career in industry developing and optimizing operational processes and requirements that enable scale for multiple product groups across global geographies,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We now have two manufacturing sites and are making excellent progress in the final steps of preparation for the launch of fast genes in November, with a current median production turnaround time of six business days, well under our current ten business day turnaround time for standard speed genes. We look forward to Mark’s expertise and strategic guidance as we continue to expand our reach and market share globally.”

“Twist has the cultural foundation and the right teams in place for the next phase of growth. I look forward to drawing on my experience enhancing efficiency and productivity by integrating teams and processes to drive toward profitability,” said Mr. Buck. “I am eager to return to the life science industry at Twist and play a role in enabling our customers to improve health and sustainability.”

Prior to joining Twist, Mr. Buck served as corporate senior vice president, operations, global supply chain at Excelitas Technologies Corporation where he established a global footprint, drove global supply chain optimization measures, enabled scale up and drove revenue growth. His responsibilities included global supply chain planning, global sourcing and procurement supply, internal supply, supply quality and logistics inbound and outbound movement of freight. Prior to Excelitas, Mr. Buck was director, global supply chain management and general manager of resale product operations at Bio-Rad, Inc., where he managed buy-sell products, which grew in revenue to $270 million, significantly improving profitability over his time in the role. He previously held leadership positions including vice president operations, global manufacturing, supply chain and logistics at Celerity Group; director, operations management at Solectron corporation; and senior supply chain operations manager at Apple Computer, Inc. Before joining industry, Mr. Buck served in the United States Marine Corps. He holds an MBA from National University and a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding the planned launch of the Fast Genes product and market share expansion, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to achieve the expected benefits of Twist Bioscience’s workforce reduction and reduced investments in DNA data storage; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of significant customers; the ability of Twist Bioscience to successfully integrate acquired companies and to achieve expected benefits from acquisitions; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience’s business in general, see Twist Bioscience’s risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

