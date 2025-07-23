Twin Vee PowerCats Expands Digital Configurator with New Models Prioritizing Customer Convenience

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it has expanded its innovative online 3D Configurator to include its popular 260 GFX2, 280 GFX2, and 400 GFX2 boat models, offering customers an unprecedented level of interactive customization and transparent purchasing across a wider product range.

Twin Vee’s 400 GFX2 3D Configurator ( Available Here )

Twin Vee originally unveiled its sophisticated online 3D Configurator alongside the relaunch of its 22 BayCat in May 2025. This interactive tool is seamlessly integrated into the Company’s website, offering a modern design and intuitive navigation for users. “Our 3D boat configurator empowers users to dynamically construct their ideal boat model within an interactive three-dimensional environment,” explained Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “The tool visually showcases premium features, add-ons, and potential upgrades, such as more powerful engines, higher-grade upholstery, or technology packages, which permits customers to make informed decisions based on their specific needs.”

As each selection is made, the 3D model of the boat updates instantaneously, offering an immediate and precise visual representation of the customized vessel. The platform also allows users to rotate the boat model, zoom in on specific details, and understand how various color combinations and optional features will appear on their finished boat, effectively removing any guesswork from the customization process.

Twin Vee’s 280 GFX2 3D Configurator ( Available Here )

The 3D Configurator guides prospective purchasers through all customization options in an easy-to-follow process. As they make each choice, the 3D Configurator provides clear, straightforward, and real-time pricing updates. “Customers can freely experiment with different configurations across different boat models, compare various options side-by-side, and ultimately design a boat that is perfect for them and their budget,” remarked Visconti.

The Company is continuing to add its entire model line, along with its complete set of standards and options, to its 3D Configurator. Additionally, the Company is working on the ability to effortlessly share their boat customizations with family, friends, or directly with their local Twin Vee dealer. This feature is expected to enhance the efficiency of sales handoffs and follow-ups, streamlining the purchasing process.

Twin Vee’s 260 GFX2 3D Configurator ( Available Here )

“In this increasingly digital era, consumers expect a more immersive, clear, and highly customized shopping experience online than ever before,” stated Visconti. “By adding the 260 GFX2, 280 GFX2, and 400 GFX2 alongside the 22 BayCat, we are not only expanding our customers’ options to find their dream boat but also enhancing our website and build-and-price digital toolset to present these choices in the most informative and interactive way possible.”

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company continuing to add its entire model line, along with its complete set of standards and options, to its 3D Configurator, working on the ability to effortlessly share boat customizations with family, friends, or directly with their local Twin Vee dealer and enhancing the efficiency of sales handoffs and follow-ups, streamlining the purchasing process. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to add its entire model line, along with its complete set of standards and options, to its 3D Configurator, the Company’s ability to enhance the efficiency of sales handoffs and follow-ups and streamline the purchasing process, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

