Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Establishes Autonomous Marine Steering Committee to Advance AI-Enabled Maritime Vessels Amid Growing Defense Demand

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the formation of a Strategic Steering Committee to focus on advancing autonomous marine technologies to address key challenges in unmanned maritime systems and help bridge gaps exposed in current defense and commercial autonomy efforts.

The Steering Committee includes members of Twin Vee’s Board of Directors and management, including Directors Kevin Schuyler, Carol Craig, Larry Swets Jr., CEO and President Joseph Visconti, and Vice President Preston Yarborough.

According to Visconti, the formation of this committee comes at a time when the U.S. Navy is pushing to build a fleet of autonomous maritime drones to counter naval expansion in the Indo-Pacific. Visconti notes, “Reuters reported that recent U.S. Navy tests have encountered significant setbacks, including software failures, collisions, and operational instability, highlighting the complexity of developing reliable autonomous marine craft at scale.”

“Those events underscore a fundamental reality: autonomous maritime systems demand deep integration of platform engineering, robust autonomy control, and real-world testing,” said Visconti. “We believe that Twin Vee’s vertically integrated manufacturing model – from tooling and hull construction to wiring and control systems – could enable us to engineer and test autonomous platforms with precision and reliability.”

The executive-level Steering Committee’s primary focus will be to explore, evaluate, and identify potential technology partners in the autonomous and AI space whose capabilities may complement Twin Vee’s marine design and manufacturing platform and to present such opportunities to Twin Vee’s Board of Directors and management, as appropriate. This review will include the assessment of integrating autonomous systems with current production models, as well as new vessel designs developed specifically for autonomous or semi-autonomous applications. The Steering Committee plans to:

Develop a roadmap for maritime autonomy integration on commercial and defense platforms.

Identify and collaborate with technical partners in AI, autonomy, sensing and control systems.

Leverage Twin Vee’s manufacturing ecosystem to prototype, test, and validate autonomous craft in partnership with industry and government stakeholders.

Create a scalable framework for autonomous performance, safety, and reliability across surface vessels.

Twin Vee operates a vertically integrated manufacturing facility with in-house design, engineering, tooling, mold construction, composite fabrication, wire harness manufacturing, propulsion integration, and final assembly. The Company has also installed a 46-foot, five-axis CNC router, enabling the internal development of large-scale tooling, molds, and composite structures. “We believe that Twin Vee’s infrastructure would allow us to pivot to ‘Small Unmanned Surface Vessel’ (sUSV) production, which may put Twin Vee in a position to, if requested, help accomplish the U.S. Navy’s current drone strategy, subject to further exploration of procurement opportunities and formal government dialogue,” explained Visconti.

As part of its evaluation, the Steering Committee will also review other marine applications relevant to government and agency requirements where autonomous or semi-autonomous capabilities may be applicable. Any such review is exploratory in nature and does not represent a commitment to pursue or the possibility of securing any specific government program or contract.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats under the Twin Vee and Bahama Boats brands, designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” Bahama Boats is an iconic luxury brand long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels.

The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years.

Learn more at twinvee.com and bahamaboatworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Steering Committee’s plans regarding opportunities in the autonomous and AI space.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the availability of opportunities in the autonomous and AI space and the Company’s ability to monetize such opportunities, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire