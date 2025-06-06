Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Acquisition of Iconic Bahama Boat Works

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),(“Twin Vee” or the “Company”), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, proudly announces the acquisition of Bahama Boat Works, uniting two renowned legacies in the marine industry. The iconic Bahama brand, long celebrated for its unmatched craftsmanship, timeless aesthetic, and dedication to producing some of the finest offshore fishing vessels, will continue to uphold these standards under Twin Vee. Every Bahama boat will still be constructed with the meticulous attention to detail and rugged, sea-proven quality that has earned its place among elite owners worldwide.

This next chapter is intended to elevate Bahama Boat Works by seamlessly integrating Twin Vee’s cutting-edge innovation and engineering expertise. Twin Vee brings decades of advanced composite construction, performance-driven design, and technological leadership to the Bahama line to help ensure these vessels continue to deliver a premium boating experience. The Company believes that the marriage of classic Bahama DNA with Twin Vee’s pursuit of innovation will result in boats that are not only beautiful but also more capable, efficient, and modern than ever before.

“Moving forward, Bahama Boat Works under Twin Vee will continue to craft highly refined boats for discerning owners who demand the absolute best,” remarked Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. “From signature screwless hardware and flush-mount finishes to integrated state-of-the-art marine electronics and optimized hull designs, these boats will embody both tradition and progress. The new Bahama will represent a perfect harmony of timeless form and future-forward function honoring its past while driving boldly into the next era of boating excellence.”

Key to this transition is the continued involvement of master boat builder Scott Henley, one of the most prolific and respected figures in the marine industry. Scott’s unmatched expertise, craftsmanship, and deep connection to the Bahama brand have shaped its legendary reputation. His leadership will ensure that the soul and quality of Bahama Boat Works will not only be preserved but will continue to thrive within the Twin Vee organization.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the “Best Riding Boats on the Water™.” The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

