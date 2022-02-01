Twice as Nice: Dunkin’ Debuts New Commercial Starring Ice Spice, Created by Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity

Watch the duo collaborate on-screen for the inception of the new Dunkin’ Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Dunkin’® welcomed back its #1 fan, Ben Affleck, in a new commercial that not only spotlights Artists Equity and Affleck’s innovative vision but lifts the curtain on the brand’s latest addition to its fall lineup. Accompanied by rising rap sensation, Ice Spice, the two collaboratively craft an unprecedented drink with Dunkin’ and venture into uncharted territory by putting the MUNCHKIN® in the Dunkin’. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink is now available nationwide at Dunkin’ restaurants.









“Pumpkin spice season has gotten a bit predictable lately, so we sought help from our friends Ben Affleck and Ice Spice to create a new pumpkin obsession that only Dunkin’ can offer,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’. “The result? The collaboration you never knew you needed: Pumpkin Munchkins and Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee, blended together to create the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink. It’s fun, it’s delicious and it’s not your ordinary pumpkin drink!”

Having its grand premiere at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the commercial – concepted and brought to life by Affleck and the advertising division of production company, Artists Equity – delivers an amusing take on the two powerhouses brainstorming the next big thing for Dunkin’ in his office. Ice Spice’s massive fanbase served as the muse, leading to the introduction of the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink, marking an exciting evolution in Dunkin’s beverage offerings. Artists Equity served as the brand’s agency, production, and post-production company for the commercial. This campaign also marks the first work for Artists Equity and Dunkin’ since formalizing their partnership following the success of their Super Bowl work.

“I’ve always been a Dunkin’ girl!” said Ice Spice. “Collaborating with Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck on this spot was a dream. The drink has a fun twist, a little something in the name for my fans, too. I can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

For the first time, Dunkin’ has artfully combined two of its cherished delights into an irresistible seasonal drink. The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink blends its smooth, creamy Frozen Coffee with Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Historically, no bakery treat had made its way into one of Dunkin’s signature drinks—other than the classic dunk of a donut into coffee. This indulgent frozen coffee treat is blended with pieces of pumpkin cake MUNCHKINS®, reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake. The pumpkin-forward flavor appeals to those early bird pumpkin aficionados, regardless of the season’s official start. With its frozen base, it’s the perfect go-to for those eager to embrace the pumpkin wave ahead of schedule.

This spot joins the roster of Dunkin’ commercials conceived, directed and produced by Affleck and Artists Equity. Continuing his affinity for his hometown brand, the ad builds on his longstanding love of Dunkin’ while welcoming a new member of the Dunkin’ family – Ice Spice. The work also welcomed a new director, Beedy, into the mix helping bring the creation to life from behind the camera.

Following the buzz of Dunkin’s recently announced fall menu, the Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink joins the lineup for a limited time starting Wednesday, September 13, while supplies last. This fall, America runs on MUNCHKINS®.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

