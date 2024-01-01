Twelve New Member Companies join the AR Alliance as Strategic Growth Continues

Ainstec, ams-Osram, Fraunhofer ISIT, Hong Kong Highpower International Co., Infineon, Kyocera Corporation, Morphotonics, Moveon Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Seagate, Sunny Optical Technology, and Ushio join the growing number of organizations shaping the augmented reality industry as part of the AR Alliance.









BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AR Alliance, a division of SPIE that is focused on augmented reality (AR), proudly announces the addition of Ainstec, ams-Osram, Fraunhofer ISIT, Hong Kong Highpower International Co., Infineon, Kyocera Corporation, Morphotonics, Moveon Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Seagate, Sunny Optical Technology, and Ushio to its membership. SPIE is the international society for optics and photonics.

Members of the AR Alliance reflect the global diversity and strength of the AR hardware development ecosystem, bringing expertise across foundational research, advanced optics, display technologies, intuitive user interfaces and spatial computing platforms. The AR Alliance provides a supportive and neutral environment for organizations of all sizes to take an active role in advancing and strengthening the augmented reality hardware development ecosystem.

“We are building AR together,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of The AR Alliance and Director of Strategic Marketing, STMicroelectronics. “The AR Alliance is the place where concrete work takes place to harmonize approaches for advancing, unifying, and growing the global AR supply chain as well as accelerating innovation. We are pleased to welcome this exciting collection of players to the AR Alliance and to join us in this important work and bring their deep technology and product leadership to help enable the AR market.”

Ainstec is a high-tech enterprise focused on “AI+3D” chip technology. The company develops MEMS sensor chips and low-power AI chips designed to bring edge intelligence to 3D-sensing devices.

ams-Osram is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions. With more than 110 years of combined industry experience, ams-Osram develops and manufactures high-performance optical semiconductor emitters, sensors, CMOS ICs, and specialty lighting products, serving automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer markets worldwide.

Fraunhofer ISIT is the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicon Technology, a leading applied research institution specializing in silicon-based micro and nanotechnologies, MEMS, power electronics, and energy systems. Fraunhofer ISIT conducts research and development across a broad range of industries, bridging fundamental science and industrial application.

Hong Kong Highpower International Co. is a manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion and lithium-polymer rechargeable batteries, serving consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage, and wearable technology markets globally.

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions for energy efficiency, mobility, and IoT. The company designs, develops, and manufactures microcontrollers, power semiconductors, sensors, and security ICs that make life easier, safer, and greener.

Kyocera Corporation is a diversified Japanese technology manufacturer with expertise spanning advanced ceramics, electronic components, semiconductor packages, optical components, solar energy, and telecommunications products, serving industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

Morphotonics is a global leader in large-area nanoimprinting. The company offers a platform of innovative hardware, expert processes, and proprietary materials that enables high-volume fabrication of nanoscale optical features at sub-100 nm precision across meter-scale surfaces, supporting next-generation consumer electronics including AR smart glasses.

Moveon Technologies is a Singapore-based optics engineering and fabrication company specializing in optical design, prototyping, and volume production of precision optics for consumer electronics, automotive, and medical applications.

Murata Manufacturing Co., advances their capabilities in AI devices, communications, high-frequency technologies, and sensors to align with emerging AR applications, including MEMS-based glasses, 6G connectivity, and spatial computing.

Seagate is a world leader in mass-capacity data storage, delivering hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and storage solutions for cloud, enterprise, and edge applications. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped more than four billion terabytes of storage capacity globally.

Sunny Optical Technology is a major global manufacturer of optical and optical-related products, including lens modules, camera modules, XR optical components, and precision instruments. Headquartered in Yuyao, China, the company serves the smartphone, automotive, AR/VR, and robotics markets worldwide.

Ushio Inc. is Japan’s leading manufacturer of specialty light sources, units, and systems. Ushio develops and produces a broad range of lamps, lasers, and LEDs that extend the application of light technology across semiconductor manufacturing, medical, life sciences, cinema, and augmented reality.

About The AR Alliance

The AR Alliance Founding Board Members comprise STMicroelectronics, META, EssilorLuxottica, Corning, Dispelix, Optofidelity, ENGO, Google, and Qualcomm. Organizations of every size and in any sector of the ecosystem are respected, heard, and supported in The AR Alliance’s non-competitive, collaborative environment. Flexible membership levels remove barriers to access enabling companies of varying stages of maturity and resources to engage.

To learn more about membership in The AR Alliance, please visit thearalliance.org.

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