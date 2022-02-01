TVU Networks Taps Industry Veterans for Key Roles

TVU Networks, a global technology and market leader in IP-based live video solutions, today announced three pivotal staff appointments aimed at fueling continued customer growth and product innovation in the Americas and beyond. These additions are essential as broadcasters around the world continue to choose TVU solutions to cover major events such as the upcoming summer games in Paris and numerous 2024 national elections. The increasing demand for TVU’s expertise, driven by the industry’s rapid adoption of cloud, AI, 5G, UHD, and IP technologies, called for this strategic expansion to sustain TVU’s leadership and meet the elevated goals of clients.

Coming aboard as VP of Solutions for the Americas and Global Head of Partnerships, Socrates Lozano is a seasoned media innovator known for spearheading newsroom transformations and technological integrations. With nearly two decades of experience, including pivotal roles at The E.W. Scripps Company, Lozano has driven impactful initiatives in broadcast and OTT content operational overhauls. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding TVU’s media supply chain ecosystem.

“Media has the unique ability to inspire and connect communities,” said Lozano. “As the industry continues to evolve with new technologies and shifting consumption habits, my goal is to help TVU customers leverage advanced workflows to enhance efficiency and engage audiences more effectively.”

Appointed as the new Global Director of Marketing, Laura Pursley will oversee go-to-market strategies in the Americas, as well as the Middle East and Africa. Pursley brings insights from a dozen years of promoting emerging technologies for video production and post-production, including at Adobe, Frame.io, and Sony Electronics. Her experience in both media and SaaS will accelerate the adoption of TVU’s cloud and AI offerings. Addressing customers’ evolving pain points, Pursley noted, “Everyone involved in content creation is a storyteller at heart. TVU empowers users to bring more stories to more audiences around the world – with speed, ease, and customizability.”

Brian Swanson joins TVU as Director of Enterprise Sales in North America. With over twenty years at Starz, leading affiliate sales and marketing teams and most recently serving as Vice President of Distribution, Swanson is poised to handle the increasing demand for TVU’s unrivaled solutions. His executive experience will be crucial as TVU continues to impact thousands of broadcast workflows, making high-quality content production more efficient and cost-effective. “TVU’s approach to meeting the client where they are at and leveraging its highly collaborative model for experimentation is unique and unprecedented. I am proud to join such a progressive company and I look forward to helping our customers innovate through this fast-evolving media landscape,” added Swanson.

Paul Shen, founder and CEO of TVU, emphasized the importance of expanding the company’s team to better serve its growing customer base: “We never stop innovating. To continue evolving with broadcasters, we are making a talent investment that will extend our reach and strengthen our user-focused approach. Our new team members bring the expertise and vision necessary to keep us at the forefront of industry transformation alongside our clients.”