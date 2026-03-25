tvONE CALICO PRO v1.5 Brings Video Processing to the Lighting Console

CINCINNATI, OHIO, MARCH 25, 2026 – tvONE, an ACT Entertainment brand, announces a significant firmware and software update for CALICO PRO video processors, introducing DMX control via sACN and a new EDID Manager in CALICO Studio v1.5 ― capabilities that bring video processing directly into the lighting workflow and give production teams unified command of every pixel on the rig.



With the v1.5 update, CALICO PRO can be configured via CALICO Studio for full DMX control over sACN, allowing lighting programmers to trigger video processing functions, cues and transitions directly from their console or other DMX control devices. For the first time, the timing of picture and light can be authored and executed from a single creative environment, creating tighter shows, simpler workflows and fewer people standing between an idea and its execution.



“Integrating DMX control opens up new creative and operational possibilities for production teams,” says Darren Gaffey, Global Product Director at tvONE. “Lighting programmers can now command every pixel, keeping cues and control within their existing console environment.”



The v1.5 release also introduces a powerful EDID Manager in CALICO Studio, giving installers and engineers granular control over display communication. Users can now upload external EDID files, create and edit custom EDIDs, generate specialist single-resolution EDIDs and assign input-specific EDIDs for specialized applications. This is a significant capability upgrade for complex LED wall deployments, unconventional signal chains and demanding integration environments.

“Command Every Pixel” ― that’s not a tagline; it’s a statement of intent. In live production, the lighting programmer is the conductor of the show. Every cue, every transition, every moment of visual drama flows through the console. Until now, video processing lived in a different kingdom — separate system, separate operator, separate timing headaches. That just changed.