tvONE CALICO PRO Anchors City National Bank’s New Financial Center Headquarters

Coral Gables, Florida, USA – When the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off this summer, employees at City National Bank’s new Financial Center headquarters found themselves gathering in the breakroom — because the breakroom features a 32-foot by nine-foot, 0.9mm pixel pitch direct-view LED video wall, driven by a CALICO PRO video processor from tvONE, an ACT Entertainment brand.

The wall is the centerpiece of the recently completed first phase of a building-wide AV deployment by integrator Avology: a headquarters designed to pair intuitive operation with a premium aesthetic while providing the infrastructure headroom to keep expanding. Working closely with City National Bank, its architects, consultants and trade partners, Avology delivered complete audiovisual integration services under the leadership of CEO Jorge Miralles and COO Andrew Menendez.

This included system engineering, project management, installation, programming, commissioning, testing and end-user training. “The first phase of the project included audiovisual systems deployed across more than 30 conference rooms, huddle spaces and training rooms, all designed to provide a consistent Microsoft Teams Room experience and intuitive presentation capabilities throughout the building,” says Menendez.

The breakroom, though, was conceived as something more: the building’s town square, hosting company-wide meetings, employee communications, live presentations and major events. Driving its DVLED wall is the CALICO PRO C7-PRO-2200. “For this highly visible installation, image quality, reliability and flexibility were key considerations,” says Miralles. “The tvONE CALICO PRO provides the processing performance required to drive the high-resolution DVLED display while enabling multiple content sources to be displayed simultaneously without compromising image quality or latency.”

That processing headroom lets City National Bank switch between a wide range of content on the same canvas, such as corporate branding, executive presentations, live events, financial dashboards, digital signage, Microsoft Teams meetings, employee communications and live television broadcasts. “Its layout management functionality also provides the flexibility to adapt content configurations in the future without replacing hardware, helping to protect the bank’s investment over the long term,” notes Miralles.

Following commissioning, Avology trained City National Bank staff on room operation, presentation workflows and general system functionality, though most employees barely needed it. “The systems were designed to be intuitive, allowing employees to operate meeting rooms and presentation spaces with minimal training, while AV support personnel retain access to centralized management tools for future configuration requirements,” adds Menendez. “The employee breakroom video wall has already become an important part of the headquarters’ working environment, hosting company meetings and providing a shared space for employees to gather.”

As additional phases of the headquarters are completed, Avology will continue to deploy advanced AV technologies using the same scalable design philosophy. This ensures a consistent experience throughout the building while supporting City National Bank’s future growth — including additional tvONE CALICO PRO processors.

“From the early design discussions through commissioning, tvONE’s technical staff has been responsive, knowledgeable and readily available whenever assistance was required,” concludes Miralles. “Their support has helped streamline deployment and ensure the system performs exactly as intended.”