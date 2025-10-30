tvONE and Matrox Video Partner to Deliver Flawless AV-over-IP Integration

CINCINNATI, OHIO, OCTOBER 30, 2025 ― tvONE is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Matrox Video, combining CALICO PRO’s high-performance video processing with the Matrox ConvertIP Series of encoders/decoders and converters. This integration enables connectivity to SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX infrastructures, supporting compressed and uncompressed workflows with pixel-perfect results across a range of environments, including broadcast, live events, control rooms and experiential.

With CALICO PRO’s 66-million-pixel engine and Matrox Video’s FPGA core, customers gain flexibility, fidelity and future-proof performance. Adding ST 2110 workflows to CALICO PRO enables direct integration into broadcast-grade IP infrastructures, allowing it to ingest uncompressed, low-latency video streams with precision. Customers can bypass traditional signal limitations, route content dynamically across fiber networks and deploy CALICO PRO as a central processing hub in distributed environments. With IPMX support, it bridges the gap between pro AV and broadcast, making CALICO PRO a versatile powerhouse in hybrid workflows.

“This is the kind of innovation that moves the needle,” says Bob Bonniol, Emmy Award-winning Director of Innovation for Video at ACT Entertainment. “tvONE and Matrox Video are not just connecting devices, they are connecting creative potential. CALICO PRO’s processing power paired with ConvertIP’s ST 2110 agility gives designers and technologists the tools to build immersive, scalable systems that were previously out of reach.”

“Together, tvONE and Matrox Video deliver AV-over-IP without compromise. Signal in. Brilliance out,” adds Sam Recine, Vice-President of Strategic Partnerships at Matrox Video. “When manufacturers like tvONE add ST 2110 support to products like CALICO PRO, they empower customers to build scalable, interoperable, and latency-free systems that meet the demands of modern AV and broadcast environments.”