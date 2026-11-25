TVCN NASDAQ Reserved Symbol

TV Channels Network Inc. (“TV Channels” or the “Company”), a video streaming service company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary Form 1-A statement with the SEC designed to raise up to 75 Million in a Regulation A public offering. Pursuant to this Offering Circular, TV Channels Network Inc. is offering up to 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per common share. Darryl Payne, Chief Executive Officer of TV Channels Network Inc., said, “I am thrilled that our company has chosen this path as we work our way to the finish line.

TV Channels intends for its common stock to commence trading on NASDAQ when we complete the Regulation A+ public offering and market conditions stabilize.”

United States Securities Exchange Commission Regulation A+ EDGAR Filing Documents for 0001952670-26-000026

Who Are We

TV Channels Network Inc. is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company whose primary business is providing Streaming services to subscribers. Content agreements were signed securing 300+ Live National Premium TV Channels. We also intend to offer 100 Live Linear Concert Channels, Video on Demand, and many Live TV Channels as an AVOD/TVOD Service. TV Channels Network Inc. is preparing to become the next major entertainment content provider. Our goal is to create a conglomerate in many facets. Being a diversified entertainment business with multiple sources of income should allow us to earn positive returns. Moreover, TVCN, having already secured quality live concert titles, has a solid base for future profits to the benefit of our partners and investors. TV Channels Network – TV Channels Network.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings. CONTACT: Direct Email to CEO Darryl Payne: DarrylPayne@Live.com

United States

Phone: 630 777 7173

Website: TV Channels Network – TV Channels Network

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-darryl-payne-phd-765506b1/

https://www.darrylpaynelegend.com/ SOURCE: TV Channels Network Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire