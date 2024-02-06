TÜV Rheinland Announces Strategic Supplier Relationship with Pantone® for Top-of-the-Line Color Approval Program

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TÜV Rheinland Group, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, has announced the collaboration with renowned US-based global authority on color, Pantone, to offer top real world color performance approval.

Under this collaboration, Pantone has designated TÜV Rheinland as its first laboratory partner to perform Pantone Validated measurements in Asia. The collaboration aims to provide customers located in this region with increased efficiency related to the testing program. As part of the initial phase, three laboratories located in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Taipei will be involved, supporting suppliers from the Greater China and Asia Pacific regions.

“Color performance is a critical factor for end-consumers product purchase decisions, especially in markets like the US where user preferences focus on a vibrant and accurate display of colors along with health-friendly features like eye comfort. Pantone’s relationship with TÜV Rheinland as a local source of color evaluations opens doors for Asian manufacturers to showcase the color performance of their products in the US and potentially the EU market,” remarked Frank Holzmann, Global Vice President of Electrical at TÜV Rheinland.

“Pantone Validated testing goes beyond grayscale and color workflow testing. It’s the world’s only test of real-world colors that are used universally across many industries, design disciplines, and brands, providing a unique link that leverages a universally recognized color system from concept to post-production to broadcast/print. Pantone helps creators worldwide achieve color consistency for graphics, fashion, film, photography, architecture, and product design. The association between the two appeals to the general public, radiating color confidence in tested products to authentically render popular real-world colors and skin tones,” said Iain Pike, Senior Global Director of Product and Licensing at Pantone.

The relationship was officially announced during the CES show, where leading display supplier TCL announced making use of TÜV Rheinland to support achieving Pantone Validated recognition for two high-end displays. Jan Keller, X-Rite Global OEM Sales Vice President; Iain Pike, Pantone Senior Global Director of Product and Licensing; Tom Dlugos, X-Rite OEM NA/APAC – Sales Director; Liz Quinlisk, X-Rite OEM Display Marketing Director; were present at the announcement, alongside TÜV Rheinland representatives Frank Holzmann; Jay Yang, Vice Presidente of Greater China Electrical; and Stanley Liu, General Manager of Greater China Electrical.

