Turtle Beach’s Groundbreaking & Critically Acclaimed Designed for Xbox Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller Launches Globally

Magnetic Hall Effect Thumbsticks, Precise Microswitch Buttons, Adjustable Triggers, the Unique Connected Command Display & More Provide Pro-Level Control & Customization for Gamers on Xbox & Windows PCs, Smart TVs, & Android Devices

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR–Best-selling gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced its critically acclaimed and highly-anticipated wireless controller, the Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach® Stealth™ Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller, is now available. Since its unveiling weeks ago, Turtle Beach’s new king of wireless controllers has quickly set the new standard for what gamers should expect in a top-of-the-line gamepad. The Stealth Ultra uses Turtle Beach’s proprietary low-latency wireless technology for connecting with Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and Bluetooth for gaming on compatible Smart TVs and Android mobile devices. An abundance of class-leading features begins with magnetic AntiDrift™ Hall Effect thumbsticks, precise and tactile microswitch buttons, and the innovative Connected Command Display dashboard that provides deep customization options. Adjustable short and long-pull triggers, four mappable buttons on the back, RGB lighting, plus the option to receive social notifications on the controller create the ultimate package for gamers who demand the absolute best. Turtle Beach’s Stealth Ultra Wireless Controller is available for $199.99 MSRP on www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers worldwide.









Already recognized as a top-tier premium controller, critics are raving about the Stealth Ultra. Windows Central said the Stealth Ultra “feels like a prestigious and covetable Xbox accessory” and their initial impressions made it clear that the Ultra “would make an epic holiday gift for the Xbox gamer in your life.” CG Magazine gave it a 9.5/10 score and awarded it an Editor’s Choice badge while saying it was “an exceptionally well-designed and crafted controller. Turtle Beach has gone above and beyond regarding function and quality of life features.” IGN has already added it to their coveted Top Xbox Series Controller list while noting that the Stealth Ultra is “a pro-level controller ready to be tuned to your ideal settings.”

“After garnering so much initial critical acclaim and becoming the fastest-selling controller in Turtle Beach history, the Stealth Ultra has clearly become the must-have controller,” notes Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Our team has once again expertly delivered the premium components, build quality, and features to elevate the Stealth Ultra above other controllers in the market today, raising the bar for the whole category. This milestone underscores our commitment to providing gamers with cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled gaming experience.”

An immediately noticeable key feature that sets Turtle Beach’s Stealth Ultra controller apart from the competition is a first-of-its-kind, integrated 1.5” full-color Connected Command Display. Through the Connected Command Display dashboard gamers can customize the Stealth Ultra’s performance aspects like button mapping, thumbstick response, dead zones, vibration intensity, game and chat audio, and power settings, as well as adjust its 16.8 million RGB colors for aesthetics, notifications, and low battery warnings. The Connected Command Display also gives players on-the-fly access to adjustments for 10 onboard profiles that can be created for different games, genres, or character loadouts. Plus, patented Turtle Beach technology, exclusive to the Stealth Ultra, allows gamers to send social notifications from their phone to the Connected Command Display on the controller.

Beyond customization and appearance, the Stealth Ultra is designed for reliable performance and longevity. The Stealth Ultra’s AntiDrift thumbsticks use magnetic, contactless Hall Effect sensors to enhance accuracy and improve durability, and two extra sets of domed thumbstick caps are included for added customization. It features premium materials throughout, including soft-touch finishes and a comfortable ergonomic shape with micro-cooling channels. Precise and tactile microswitches rated at five million clicks are used throughout the Stealth Ultra in the D-Pad, ABXY cluster, mappable buttons, and bumpers for fast, reliable responses with every press.

The Stealth Ultra’s short and long-pull triggers are adjustable so gamers can customize the feeling for short hair triggers in action and FPS games, to full travel distance for fine adjustment of throttle and braking in racing games. Plus, the Stealth Ultra features four mappable quick-action buttons on the underside so gamers can configure their exact control preferences to the game being played. Turtle Beach’s Pro-Aim™ Focus Mode also returns in the Stealth Ultra, which allows gamers to tune thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy and is selectable as a preset for any of the four mappable buttons on the back of the controller. Dual-rumble motors in the Stealth Ultra’s handles and triggers provide immersive vibration feedback and are also adjustable through the Connected Command Display dashboard.

The included low-profile, high-speed charge dock provides Stealth Ultra a convenient place to rest and charge when not in use. There are also a variety of adjustable power modes, including Eco Mode that turns off RGB lighting, allowing gamers to extend the Stealth Ultra’s battery life up to 30-hours on a single charge. High-speed USB 3.0 charging gets the controller back to 100% charge in under two hours. The charge dock also has a built-in USB port for connecting the controller’s wireless transmitter, and only takes up one USB port on Xbox or PC. The Stealth Ultra also comes with a 10ft / 3m USB cable, providing the ability to play and charge when needed.

The Stealth Ultra wouldn’t be a true Turtle Beach game controller without also providing the brand’s suite of gaming audio features. As with Turtle Beach’s award-winning Recon™ and REACT-R™ controllers, the Stealth Ultra also enhances any wired gaming headset connected via the 3.5mm jack with exclusive Turtle Beach-only audio features, including Superhuman Hearing™ for a competitive advantage, EQ audio presets, game and chat volume mix, mic monitoring, and more.

In addition to using the Stealth Ultra’s integrated Connected Command Display, gamers can also adjust their settings through the Control Center 2 companion app available on Xbox and Windows PCs, and on Android and iOS mobile devices. When not in use, the Stealth Ultra controller, charge dock, cables, and additional thumbcaps can be stored in the included hardshell travel case, which has a built-in slot to charge the Stealth Ultra while in its case.

For more information on Turtle Beach’s groundbreaking Stealth Ultra controller and other award-winning controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Public Relations &

Brand Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

International

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships – International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com