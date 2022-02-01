Turtle Beach Launches New Recon 70 Lavender Plus a New Recon 50 in Classic Red & Blue for Nintendo Fans

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced two new colorways are available for the best-selling headset brand’s Recon 70 and Recon 50 headsets. The Turtle Beach® Recon™ 70 Lavender joins the esteemed family of affordable wired gaming headsets as the series’ latest color option for gamers. The Turtle Beach® Recon™ 50 Red/Blue dawns the classic and unmistakable colors of the Nintendo Switch. Both models feature high-quality 40mm over-ear speakers and a high-sensitivity microphone for superior game sound and clear chat. They also have a lightweight and comfortable design with leatherette-wrapped cushions that provide added noise-isolation and improved bass response. The Recon 70 Lavender has a convenient flip-to-mute mic and on-ear volume controls, while the Recon 50 Red/Blue utilizes Turtle Beach’s removable boom microphone and in-line volume controls. Both models are multiplatform compatible for gaming across all devices with a wired 3.5mm connection. Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 Lavender and Recon 50 Red/Blue are available now at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $39.99 MSRP (€39.99 | £34.99) and $24.99 MSRP (€24.99 | £19.99), respectively.





“Our Recon 70 and Recon 50 series gaming headsets have each been market share leaders in their price tear for years because they deliver Turtle Beach’s signature high-quality gaming audio experience at very comfortable prices,” said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon 70 and 50 are the go-to entry-level gaming headsets and set the standard for what gamers should expect at this price. We’re happy to continue expanding our portfolio with new colors so gamers have even more choices as they seek out the powerful sound, clear chat, and multiplatform compatibility Turtle Beach is known for.”

Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 series gaming headsets are available in the widest variety of colors of any gaming headset on the market. Gamers can select from Black or White with Green or Blue accents, as well as Black with Red accents. Camo lovers will be interested in the Arctic Camo, Green Camo, and Blue Camo options, and now the new Recon 70 Lavender joins Teal, Silver, and Midnight Red as the latest solid color offering. Whether choosing Lavender or another option, all Recon 70 headsets are compatible with all Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles, Windows PC and Mac, and compatible mobile devices with a 3.5mm wired connection.

Whether battling the newest foes of Hyrule in the just released The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or taking on friends in a friendly game of Super Smash Bros., Turtle Beach’s Recon 50 Red/Blue delivers the game audio and comfort needed to lock down those victories with Nintendo Switch-inspired style. While the Recon 50 Red/Blue is themed for Nintendo fans, all Recon 50 gaming headsets also work across all gaming devices that accept a 3.5mm wired connection.

For more information on the Recon 70 Lavender, Recon 50 Red/Blue, and other Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC Accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

