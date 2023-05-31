¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest Announces 2023 Call for Entries

HITN is calling all young Latino/a filmmakers to showcase their stories during third annual online film festival

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest is now accepting submissions for its third annual festival showcasing the talent, creative storytelling, and vision of aspiring Latino/a filmmakers. Entries will be accepted via CineYouthFest.org through Aug. 2, 2023. The early bird discount submission deadline is Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The festival takes place from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2023, closing Hispanic Heritage Month.





Presented by HITN, ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest has served as a springboard for emerging Latino/a storytellers, creatives, and filmmakers since its inception in 2021. The festival has opened doors and provided the opportunity for new and rising talent to showcase their work to a wider audience and earn visibility and recognition in a time when Latino/a voices continue to be underrepresented in the film and entertainment industry.

According to the Hollywood Diversity Report 2023, with the exception of total streaming film actors, people of color remained underrepresented across a variety of employment sectors both in front and behind the camera in 2022. Despite the fact that Latinos/as are avid moviegoers and represent 19% of the total U.S. population, this demographic is continually underrepresented in the big screen. In 2022, theatrical film leads who were white constituted 78.4% of roles while Latinos/as accounted for only 2.3%. On streaming platforms, 66.7% of streaming films featured while leads while only 6.1% featured Latinos/as.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to nurture and promote emerging Latino/a talent in the film industry,” said Luis Alejandro Molina, ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest Director. “The younger generation of up-and-coming filmmakers and storytellers have the power to impact the narrative at an unprecedented level. Their work carries the mission of amplifying our community’s stories and providing visibility for the underrepresented. We have worked hard to build a platform for Latinos/as filmmakers to communicate their vision and unique perspectives.”

Leading up to the film festival, the ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest team will present a series of virtual film chats and “Cafecito” social media live broadcasts featuring industry experts and professionals who will be sharing their stories and insights to help emerging filmmakers looking to grow in the industry. Announcements for upcoming events will be made on CineYouthFest.org and the festival’s Instagram page.

The ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest submissions must feature a Latino/a in a creative lead position, be it in front or behind the camera. English or Spanish-language works are welcome. Films must be 30 minutes or less in length.

Filmmakers are asked to submit their work under one of these categories:

Music Video

Animation

Sci-Fi

Politics Today (Politics or Climate Change)

Submission Fees



Submission fees are structured as follows:

Early Bird Entry: Free from May 1 to May 31, 2023

Standard Entry: $20 submission fee from June 1 to July 1, 2023

Late Entry: $25 submission fee from July 2 to August 2, 2023

Special fees apply for student films:

Early Bird Entry: Free from May 1 to May 31, 2023

Standard Entry: $10 submission fee from June 1 to July 1, 2023

Late Entry: $15 submission fee from July 2 to August 2, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Winners will be selected only by judges.

Films must be 30 minutes or less in length and related to one of the above-mentioned categories.

Only films completed after Jan. 1, 2020 are eligible for this festival. Visit CineYouthFest.org for a complete list of rules and eligibility criteria.

Awards

The top selection of films for the ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest will be announced on Sept. 11, 2023 and will be screened on CineYouthFest.org and the HITN GO app from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2023.

An independent jury will evaluate entries based on a variety of factors, including awareness of the subject matter; creativity in the approach of the subject matter; technical aspects such as directing, acting, cinematography, and editing; and inspirational and storytelling impact of the piece. Judges will select three winners from a pool of finalists. Awards are $4,000 for the Grand Prize, $2,000 for the Second Prize, and $1,000 for the Third Prize. Winners will be announced at the end of October on the HITN GO app and the ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Film Fest website.

The ¡Tú Cuentas! Cine Youth Fest 2023 is proud to present its non-profit sponsor, the International Puerto Rican Heritage Film Festival, and its educational sponsors: Northeastern Illinois University, Roberto Clemente Community Academy, Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, Centro – Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College, NALIP, Frank Sinatra High School, Manhattan Neighborhood Network, St. Francis College, and the University of Houston.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Luis Alejandro Molina at [email protected].

About HITN

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 40 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the HITN GO app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

