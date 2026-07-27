TSR’s Leah Pruett Powers the American Rebel Light Beer Dragster to the Finals at the NHRA Muckleshoot Northwest Nationals Live on FOX

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) capitalizes on prime national brand exposure; encourages racing fans to grab a cold one and celebrate the excitement again with epic NHRA replays on FS1 and FS2

Defending champion Matt Hagan delivered an impressive run of his own, missing the finals in a thrilling photo finish separated by just 0.0022 seconds, 13 inches or approximately two (2) American Rebel Light Beer can lengths

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) – creator of America’s Patriotic Brand – is raising a cold one to celebrate an incredible weekend of racing. Both Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan made impressive runs this weekend, with Leah winning round after round on Sunday, taking the American Rebel Light Top Fuel Dragster to the Finals and Matt charging to the semifinals in a valiant attempt to defend his title at the NHRA Muckleshoot Northwest Nationals. Hagan’s run was photo finish, separated from advancing to the finals by the length of just a few American Rebel Light Beer “Tall Boys.”

Leah Pruett was impressive all day, and we loved seeing the American Rebel Light Beer Top Fuel Dragster reach the finals. Yes, we agree with her-it’s not the ultimate final result we wanted, but today we are holding our American Rebel Light Beer high, toasting Leah, Matt, TSR Racing, Pacific Raceways, and the motor racing fans everywhere that supported the NHRA Muckleshoot Northwest Nationals both at the track and on TV.

With Leah making a spectacular charge to the finals, American Rebel Light Beer and the American Rebel Top Fuel Dragster secured massive airtime and national exposure. Following a phenomenal live broadcast on the FOX network, there are several opportunities for fans to relive the high-octane excitement on national TV replays across FS1 and FS2, keeping the American Rebel brand front and center for motorsports enthusiasts nationwide.

Leah Pruett shared her thoughts on the fierce competition and the team’s relentless drive:

“One thing is for sure, when you look at a ladder like we had throughout the day, there was no taking anyone lightly from burnout to turnout. That’s how our American Rebel Light Beer team operates. We don’t take anyone lightly. That final round, we pushed Doug Kalitta’s team to run well. They knew we were coming for them. We knew they were either going to run really well or smoke the tires. We were right there with them. Once Matt (Hagan) went out in the semis of Funny Car, we were ready to defend his title in Top Fuel and really, a runner-up finish. It was a strong way to end the Western Swing, it’s the momentum we wanted. It’s exciting to know we’re in the hunt, it’s within reach. This weekend was not good enough for any of us. Our heads aren’t low but it’s not the results we want. However, we know the results we do want are not far behind.”

“I want to personally thank Leah, Matt, TSR Racing, Pacific Raceways, and motor racing fans everyone that supported the NHRA Muckleshoot Northwest Nationals,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel. “Watching the American Rebel Light Beer dragster tear down the strip into the finals was a proud moment for American Rebel – America’s Patriotic Brand. I encourage all of our fans and supporters to tune in again to the national TV replays this week on FS1 and FS2 with a cold American Light Beer in hand!”

Relive the Excitement! NHRA Northwest Nationals TV Replay Schedule:

Finals (RE-AIR) – Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM ET | FS2

Finals (RE-AIR) – Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM ET | FS2

Finals (RE-AIR) – Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 10:30 PM – 1:30 AM ET | FS1

For the complete TV schedule and upcoming broadcasts, please go to https://www.nhra.com/2026-tv-schedule. FOX’s national broadcast footprint reaches more than 100 million U.S. households, giving NHRA events one of the widest audiences in motorsports. NHRA broadcasts on FOX routinely deliver more than one million viewers nationwide, making it one of the strongest motorsports properties on network television.

To read all about the thrilling weekend and get the full, detailed post-race recap on both Matt and Leah directly from the team, we encourage fans to visit https://www.tsrnitro.com/nhra-northwest-nationals-race-recap/.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a crisp, refreshing, all-natural, better-for-you premium light lager created for consumers who celebrate freedom, country music, motorsports, tailgates, backyard barbecues, patriotic festivals, and the American way of life. The brand is built around its signature statement: American Rebel Light Beer – America’s Patriotic, GOD FEARING, CONSTITUTION LOVING, NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGING, STAND YOUR GROUND BEER™. Brewed and co-packed by City Brewing, one of North America’s premier contract brewing partners, and facilitated through AlcSource, a leading beverage alcohol facilitator, American Rebel Light Beer brings the Company’s patriotic lifestyle brand into the beverage category with a fully scalable supply chain designed to support high-frequency social occasions and community-driven celebrations. The brand is built for the moments when Americans come together: Fourth of July celebrations, concerts, race weekends, sporting events, tailgates, military appreciation events, and patriotic gatherings across the country. As America celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, American Rebel Light Beer is proud to be the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom. American Rebel Light Beer. It tastes like Freedom.

www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:AREB) is America’s Patriotic Brand. The Company is a Nevada corporation with its principal executive offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and offers safes and security products, branded lifestyle merchandise, and American Rebel Light Beer. American Rebel is a diversified branded products and marketing company focused on freedom, patriotism, self-reliance, and the independent spirit. Through American Rebel Light Beer, Champion Safe, branded merchandise, live events, media appearances, and community-based activations, the Company is working to expand national brand recognition while strengthening the connection between consumer identity, product demand, and long-term shareholder value. American Rebel Beverages executes a premium brand marketer model – partnering with AlcSource as its beverage alcohol facilitator and City Brewing as its contract brewing and co-packing partner – providing the Company with a fully scalable, asset-light supply chain capable of fulfilling large regional and national chain orders as distribution coverage expands nationally. The Company believes its Champion Safe platform supports its broader mission by combining American Rebel’s brand platform with American-made safe manufacturing capabilities.

www.AmericanRebel.com | www.championsafe.com | www.americanrebelbeer.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans, strategies, anticipated events, or trends and are not historical facts. These statements are often identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “continue,” “could,” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward‑looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding:

The Company’s brand‑expansion strategy, including national visibility, consumer engagement, and anticipated marketing impact from NHRA events, motorsports partnerships, and national broadcast exposure.

The Company’s expectations regarding distribution growth, retail placement, and the scalability of American Rebel Light Beer’s supply chain through AlcSource and City Brewing.

The Company’s beliefs about audience alignment, consumer values, and the ability of motorsports, patriotic events, and music‑driven activations to drive long‑term brand recognition.

The Company’s expectations regarding impressions generated through FOX, FS1, and FS2 broadcasts, including the marketing value of participation in NHRA events and the national footprint of FOX’s broadcast reach.

Statements about the Company’s ability to leverage sponsorships across NHRA professional classes to support consumer trial, distributor acquisition, and retail engagement.

Statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, market expansion, product demand, and shareholder value creation.

The Company’s expectations regarding national broadcast replays and the continued exposure generated by NHRA Northwest Nationals coverage.

The Company’s broader mission to build America’s Patriotic Brand and the anticipated impact of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations on consumer demand for American Rebel Light Beer.

Assumptions underlying the Company’s belief that “American Rebel Light Beer is proud to be the beer patriotic Americans raise in honor of freedom,” and that motorsports partnerships will continue to reinforce brand identity.

Assumptions regarding consumer acceptance of American Rebel Light Beer’s patriotic positioning and lifestyle alignment.

Assumptions about the Company’s ability to maintain a fully scalable, asset‑light supply chain capable of fulfilling large regional and national chain orders.

These forward‑looking statements also reflect comments made by Company representatives and racing partners, including statements such as Leah Pruett’s observation that “it’s exciting to know we’re in the hunt, it’s within reach,” which reflect expectations about future racing performance, momentum, and brand exposure.

Risks, Uncertainties, and Factors That May Cause Actual Results to Differ

Forward‑looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Marketing and Sponsorship Risks: The effectiveness of motorsports sponsorships, including NHRA events, may vary and may not produce the anticipated national exposure, consumer engagement, or sales lift. Broadcast schedules, viewership levels, and media coverage are subject to change by FOX, FS1, FS2, and NHRA.

Distribution and Retail Risks: The Company’s ability to expand distribution depends on retailer acceptance, distributor commitments, competitive dynamics in the beverage alcohol industry, and the Company’s ability to maintain consistent supply through third‑party brewing and co‑packing partners.

Operational and Supply Chain Risks: The Company relies on AlcSource and City Brewing for production, facilitation, and co‑packing. Any disruption, delay, capacity constraint, regulatory issue, or change in partner performance could impact product availability, quality, or scalability.

Regulatory and Compliance Risks: The beverage alcohol industry is highly regulated. Changes in federal, state, or local laws, licensing requirements, taxation, or enforcement practices could affect the Company’s operations, distribution, marketing activities, or costs.

Market Adoption and Consumer Preference Risks: Consumer acceptance of American Rebel Light Beer, including its patriotic brand positioning, may differ from expectations. Shifts in consumer preferences, competitive product launches, pricing pressure, or macroeconomic conditions may impact demand.

Event‑Related Risks: NHRA event schedules, attendance, weather conditions, and operational factors may affect the visibility and promotional impact of the Company’s sponsorships. Driver performance, team participation, or unforeseen racing‑related events may also influence exposure.

Economic and Industry Risks: Broader economic conditions-including inflation, supply chain constraints, consumer spending trends, and competitive pressures-may affect the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic goals.

Forward‑Looking Assumptions: Statements regarding national brand expansion, distributor acquisition, retail growth, and consumer engagement rely on assumptions that may prove inaccurate or incomplete.

No Obligation to Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

General Disclosure Regarding Alcohol Products

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. The Company encourages responsible consumption and compliance with all applicable laws governing the purchase, possession, and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Third‑Party Names, Trademarks, and Partnerships

References to Tony Stewart Racing, NHRA, FOX, FS1, Dodge//SRT, City Brewing, AlcSource, and other third‑party organizations are for descriptive purposes only. All trademarks, logos, and brand names are the property of their respective owners. No endorsement or affiliation is implied beyond the sponsorships and partnerships expressly stated.

Investor Relations:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages | American Rebel Light Beer Distribution & Account Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

American Rebel Light Beer is intended for adults 21 years of age and older. Please enjoy responsibly.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire