TSL Brings Full Compliment of Power, Control and Audio Workflow Solutions to Broadcast India 2022

Company Will Display Power Management, Broadcast Control Systems and Audio Monitoring Tools That Fit Varying Workflows and Budgets

MUMBAI, OCTOBER 13, 2022 – With a focus on providing its customers with a range of solutions, from power management, broadcast control systems to audio monitoring, TSL will showcase its latest developments at Broadcast India 2022 (Stand B22). In addition to its product offerings, Paramveer Singh who has joined TSL in the role of Sales Support Engineer, MENA, India, SE Asia, will be onsite to meet with those in attendance.

TSL’s re-designed range of basic rack power units continue the proud tradition of offering best in class levels of reliability. The power units have all soldered joints (not crimped) with bus bar construction meaning years of reliable service. All units feature 14 outputs with thermal resettable over-current protection of either 20A or 32A to guard against the accidental overloading of the units. Some standout features of the basic PDUs include, a single input power source, LED indicators per outlet, 10A Slow Blow fuses per outlet, a robust cable tie bar for secure cable mounting, and more.

“Our rack power units utilize the latest technology at a cost-efficient price point, and are already well proven in the global market, including India,” says Swarup Mukherjee, Sales Director, TSL. “We look forward to meeting with our customers and partners in the region and showcasing our range of solutions, across Power, Control and Audio.”

Also at Broadcast India, TSL will be highlighting it’s TM-1 Tally,a compact, low-cost, high-end tally solution. Based on the industry-standard TSL Tallyman system, TM1-Tally offers the same full featured tally capabilities, but with a limited number of connections to external devices. This unit is ideal for a standard studio with several cameras that may have only one mixer and router as well as TSL Products UMD displays and/or multi-viewers. Customers can easily create simple to complex tally systems to suit any OB truck or facility environment. It can be connected to router control systems to provide a more compressive tally system that is manufacturer agnostic.

The new TM1-Tally’s size enables it to be built into a 1RU chassis and it is connectable via 2x Ethernet, 4x RS422 and 64 configurable GPIO. It is a versatile solution, that can be adapted to all protocols provided, for all major manufacturers, including routers, switchers, multi-viewers, cameras and more, as well as generic protocols such as SNMP and ASCII/Hex. The TM1-Tally is also feature rich and has a full tally system support; camera delegation; router control; event control and glue. It can easily be upgraded as additional licenses offers greater connectivity capabilities and is expandable as it can connect to multiple devices, virtual control panels and hardware control panels.

TSL will also be showcasing its SAM-Q, MPA1 and PAM-IP platforms at Broadcast India. TSL’s SAM-Q audio platform has a comprehensive feature set enabling flexible support for both traditional broadcasting and non-linear services, such as multi-feed playout applications. SAM-Q configuration can be customized to meet specific production needs, from simple monitoring or mixing of audio sources through to measuring loudness for up to eight probes. A dedicated configuration editor, SAM-Q-EDIT, also provides the tools to easily create and manage SAM-Q configurations across multiple units within a facility.

The MPA1 range offers quick and simple operation for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, Dante, MADI, AES3 and analogue audio interfaces, and each model is offered in both SOLO and MIX variants. Whilst MPA1-SOLO products provide the simplest of audio monitoring solutions, MPA1-MIX products allow users to define their own monitor mix by allowing multiple audio sources to be mixed together using a dedicated hardware encoder per source. All MPA1 monitors feature SNMP connectivity, which allows engineers to set pre-sets and operators to recall MPA1 states as part of a system salvo, thereby minimising risk and complexity.

With the growing adoption of IP infrastructures, by employing TSL’s PAM-IP, customers can monitor ST 2110, ST 2022-6 and Dante AoIP, alongside SDI, AES3 and analogue sources, all from a single unit. For customers working with traditional infrastructures, the PAM MK2 audio monitors provide the same interface and operational experience as the PAM-IP, including comprehensive loudness monitoring and Dolby decoding capability.