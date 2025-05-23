TS Newswire Scales Digital PR Services in India as Demand for Brand Visibility Surges Among Startups and SMEs

Founder Vivek Sharma emphasized that digital PR is no longer optional- it’s a growth essential. The updated platform now allows businesses to publish stories with credibility, track performance in real time, and gain long-term brand trust.

Today, TS Newswire, one of India’s emerging digital PR distribution platforms, announced a significant expansion of its India-focused media outreach services. The move comes in response to a growing wave of Indian startups and mid-sized businesses seeking high-authority media coverage to boost brand visibility, improve SEO, and build public trust.

Over the past five years, TS Newswire has distributed more than 30,000 press releases globally. Now, with a network of 150+ Indian news publications, including leading titles like Times of India, ET, Zee News, The Hindu, Outlook India, and Moneycontrol, the company is uniquely positioned to help Indian businesses share their stories at scale.

“We’re witnessing a significant shift in how Indian entrepreneurs think about visibility,” said Vivek Sharma, Founder and CEO of TS Newswire. “Startups no longer want to wait years to get media attention. They want credibility from day one. We aim to make that possible with reliable, cost-effective digital PR.”

The Rise of Digital PR in India

According to a report by Dentsu India, digital advertising in India reached ₹82,542 crore ($10 billion) in 2024, and PR is rapidly evolving as a core component of this spending, especially in earned media and reputation-building. (Source: Dentsu India Digital Advertising Report 2024)

In a parallel study by Statista, over 67% of Indian marketing leaders identified content-led PR as a “critical channel” for organic growth, brand credibility, and SEO. When executed digitally, PR improves search engine rankings through authoritative backlinks-an essential factor in Google’s algorithm.

“When one credible news story goes live, our clients gain social proof andal proof and long-term discoverability,” added Sharma. “That’s the multiplier effect of digital PR.”

What’s New at TS Newswire?

India-focused PR packages with guaranteed placements in major Indian news outlets

Multilingual support for press releases in English, Hindi, and regional languages

AI-powered content recommendations and article-tracking dashboards

Real-time analytics to monitor pickup and performance

Discounted plans for startups and early-stage ventures

TS Newswire’s enhanced offering aims to solve a key challenge in India’s fragmented media landscape: lack of access. Many founders are unfamiliar with how PR works or can’t afford global platforms that charge ₹50,000+ per press release. TS Newswire bridges this gap with transparent pricing and native media relationships.

The expansion is live, and businesses can submit press releases immediately through tsnewswire.com.

About TS Newswire

Founded in 2020, TS Newswire is a digital-first PR distribution company helping businesses share their stories through high-authority media placements. With clients across India, the Middle East, and Globally, the platform specializes in affordable PR campaigns, SEO-driven media syndication, and editorial placements that fuel long-term visibility.

Contact Information

Vivek Sharma

Founder – TS Newswire

Email: info@tsnewswire.com

Phone: +91-8588851222

Website: https://www.tsnewswire.com

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/vivek-sharma-tsnewswire/

SOURCE: TS Newswire

