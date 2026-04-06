Trumps FDA CBD Enforcement Shift Signals a Turning Point – Why MMJ International Holdings is the Sector’s Opportunity

Duane Boise CEO stated, “As cannabinoid policy shifts from retail access toward physician directed treatment and insurance participation, companies with IND programs, orphan-drug positioning, and botanical drug pipelines-like MMJ International Holdings-are emerging as the sector’s most strategically aligned opportunities”.

As cannabis stocks rally following new federal flexibility on hemp derived CBD products, investors are asking a deeper question: which companies are actually positioned to succeed under the emerging FDA led cannabinoid regulatory framework?

Cannabis equities surged this week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it would exercise enforcement discretion toward certain physician-directed hemp-derived oral CBD products participating in the new Medicare cannabinoid access initiative.

The announcement helped propel the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF up 16% for the week, its strongest performance since December, while major operators posted meaningful gains they are unprepared for FDA drug development.

But while markets reacted quickly to the headline, experienced healthcare investors are focusing on a more important development:

The federal government is signaling that cannabinoid access will expand – but under a medical framework increasingly shaped by the FDA.

That distinction matters.

And it explains why MMJ International Holdings may represent one of the most strategically positioned companies in the cannabinoid sector today.

FDA Enforcement Discretion Changes the Investment Landscape

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary confirmed the agency will not enforce certain drug-approval provisions against qualifying oral hemp-derived CBD products participating in the CMS pilot program solely because they contain cannabidiol.

The policy allows Medicare beneficiaries access to physician-directed CBD supplements within defined safety and labeling boundaries.

This is not legalization.

It is not full regulatory approval.

But it is a signal that the federal government is preparing structured medical access pathways for cannabinoids.

Markets noticed immediately.

Yet most public cannabis companies benefiting from the rally remain primarily:

retail-focused

state-regulated

supplement-adjacent

or internationally fragmented operators

MMJ International Holdings is different.

The Sector Is Rallying – But the Regulatory Winners Will Be Pharmaceutical

Many investors still misunderstand the difference between:

single-molecule botanical-derived drugs

and

FDA botanical drugs

Approximately 20-25% of approved pharmaceuticals originate from plant-derived molecules.

Those drugs can be synthesized once identified.

But botanical drugs are far more complex.

They contain:

multi-compound plant extracts

variable terpene interactions

minor cannabinoid contributions

matrix-dependent pharmacokinetics

Standardizing them requires advanced chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC).

That complexity explains why the FDA has approved only four botanical drugs in modern regulatory history.

MMJ International Holdings is developing one of them.

MMJ Is Already Operating Inside the FDA Drug Development System

While most cannabis companies are reacting to policy shifts, MMJ has spent years preparing for them.

Its cannabinoid therapeutics platform includes:

FDA IND clinical program infrastructure

Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington’s disease

standardized botanical soft-gel dosage formulation

DEA Schedule I analytical laboratory authorization

pharmaceutical-grade extract characterization

controlled clinical supply architecture

This is the pathway institutional healthcare capital follows.

Not dispensary expansion.

Medicare CBD Coverage Strengthens MMJ’s Strategic Position

The CMS pilot allowing reimbursement for hemp-derived cannabinoid products represents a structural shift in federal policy.

It confirms three important signals:

the federal government accepts cannabinoid therapeutic potential

physician-directed cannabinoid access is expanding

insurance linked cannabinoid pathways are emerging

But the program also creates a policy contradiction:

supplement-grade cannabinoids can now receive reimbursement

while clinical-trial cannabinoid manufacturing remains constrained

That gap increases the relative importance of companies already positioned inside the FDA approval framework.

MMJ is one of them.

Why Traditional Cannabis Operators Face Structural Limits

Companies like Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Curaleaf benefited from this week’s rally.

However, they remain constrained by:

exchange listing barriers

interstate commerce restrictions

state-level regulatory fragmentation

absence of FDA clinical drug pipelines

The FDA’s botanical drug pathway represents an entirely different category of value creation.

It produces:

reimbursable medicines

insurance coverage eligibility

exclusive indications

orphan-drug protection

pharmaceutical partnerships

That is where long-term capital moves.

The Rare Opportunity Created by Botanical Drug Development

Developing an FDA-approved botanical cannabinoid drug is difficult.

That is precisely why it is valuable.

Few companies attempt it.

Fewer succeed.

MMJ International Holdings has already completed major components of the hardest regulatory work:

1.standardization

2.dose reproducibility

3.extract characterization

4.clinical-trial preparation

The company is not reacting to federal policy changes.

It anticipated them.

Statement From CEO Duane Boise

“The FDA’s decision to allow physician-directed cannabinoid access through Medicare confirms what we have said for years,” said Duane Boise, CEO of MMJ International Holdings. “Cannabinoids belong inside the medical system. Companies that followed the FDA clinical pathway are positioned to lead the next phase of this industry.”

The Market Is Beginning to Recognize the Difference

This week’s cannabis stock rally reflects excitement.

But regulatory structure determines outcomes.

As cannabinoids move closer to physician-directed access, reimbursement eligibility, and FDA-aligned oversight, companies operating inside the pharmaceutical pathway stand to benefit the most.

MMJ International Holdings is already there.

CONTACT:

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-85832

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire