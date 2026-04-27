Trump Psychedelic Executive Order Accelerates Industry Growth

Hypha Labs, Inc. (FUNI) Positioned to Lead with AI-Driven Production Technology

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology innovator focused on scalable production of functional and psychoactive mushroom ingredients, today announced that it is uniquely positioned to benefit from the recent executive order signed by Donald Trump to accelerate research, development, and regulatory review of psychedelic therapies for mental health disorders.

The executive order is designed to fast-track clinical research and expand access to promising treatments including psilocybin, MDMA, and ibogaine, particularly for conditions such as PTSD, depression, and traumatic brain injury.

“We are going to streamline the approval process and expand access to breakthrough therapies that can help millions of Americans suffering from severe mental health conditions,” said President Donald Trump.

Hypha Labs believes the policy shift represents a major inflection point for the industry, enabling faster commercialization timelines and significantly expanding market demand for high-quality, standardized active ingredients.

“This executive order validates the massive opportunity we have been building toward,” said Stone Douglass, CEO of Hypha Labs. “Our patent-pending, AI-driven Mushroom Accelerator™ platform is designed to rapidly produce consistent, bioavailable active ingredients, positioning Hypha Labs to supply the next generation of psychedelic and functional therapies at scale.”

Hypha Labs’ proprietary technology leverages artificial intelligence and advanced bioreactor systems to dramatically reduce production time-from months to approximately eight days-while maintaining consistency and purity critical for pharmaceutical and clinical applications. The Company is currently advancing both commercial-scale systems and consumer-oriented platforms designed to support decentralized production models.

With federal momentum building and regulatory pathways potentially accelerating, Hypha Labs is focused on expanding its technology deployment, strengthening strategic partnerships, and supporting the growing demand for research-grade and therapeutic mushroom-derived compounds.

About Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: FUNI)

Hypha Labs, Inc. (FUNI) is a biotechnology company focused on the development of advanced, AI-driven production systems for functional and psychoactive mushroom ingredients. The Company’s patent-pending Mushroom Accelerator™ technology enables rapid, scalable, and consistent production of bioactive compounds for research, wellness, and future therapeutic applications. For more information, visit www.hyphalabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding regulatory developments, market opportunities, product capabilities, commercialization timelines, and strategic initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory approval processes, market adoption, and other factors. Hypha Labs undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

From time to time, the Company may post new material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs

IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/

Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit

HyphaLabs.com

For the Company’s current Investor Presentation please visit

www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Contact

Hypha Labs, Inc.

702 744 0640

info@hyphalabs.com

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire