Trump Lit the Match, SMX Is the Accelerant In The Newly Legitimized Digital Market

With a single stroke of his pen, President Donald Trump changed the world. How so? By signing into law the GENIUS Act, the first major piece of federal cryptocurrency legislation in U.S. history. In that moment, digital assets gained something they had long been denied: legal legitimacy in the world’s largest economy.

This wasn’t just a symbolic gesture-it was a systemic shift. For the first time, the U.S. financial system now has a federally sanctioned framework for stablecoins. Crypto is no longer a fringe experiment or tolerated anomaly. It’s been formally embraced, integrated, and empowered by the highest levels of policymaking.

And make no mistake, this law doesn’t just validate cryptocurrency-it sets the stage for an all-out transformation to a global digital economy. Don’t underestimate the long game. Trump’s signature didn’t just loosen the valve to lubricate digital commerce; it greased the wheels for global manufacturers to have the practical ability to comply with sustainability mandates that, until now, have felt more punitive than inspirational.

Before the ink even dried, companies around the world were likely embracing what the GENIUS Act truly delivered: unrestricted access to legitimized digital tools that can accelerate sustainability compliance and transparency, not just for optics, but for action. With blockchain-integrated platforms, companies now have the power to prove compliance through tools that are measurable, verifiable, and scalable.

A Token That Corrects the Market

Manufacturers won’t be the only ones rewarded for their commitments. For SMX (NASDAQ: SMX), Trump’s signing the Genius Act into law is also nothing short of transformative. For years, SMX has been at the forefront of innovation. Its molecular marking technology has redefined how brands can trace materials throughout their entire lifecycle-from extraction to recycling.

Now, with stablecoins legally recognized in the world’s largest economy, SMX can bring this technology to the mainstream of manufacturing, no longer constrained by legislative ambiguity. The result? A new kind of marketplace, one where environmental impact is no longer estimated, but proven. Quantified. Tokenized.

With its creation of the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT), SMX has introduced something the sustainability world has long lacked: a digital asset rooted in proof, not promises. Traditional systems have relied on good intentions and unverifiable claims. The carbon credit market, although well-intentioned, has faced persistent issues, including double-counting, unclear verification, and a lack of transparency. Without digital infrastructure, it struggled to scale. Given the magnitude of the task, understandably so. And learning from mistakes, history does not need to repeat.

At its core, the PCT is the infrastructure that the carbon market never had. It’s not just a platform-it’s a fully operational ecosystem. It links molecular-level data from real-world materials with blockchain-backed proof, creating a tradable, tokenized unit of sustainability. The PCT doesn’t require trust; it replaces it with truth. It doesn’t estimate impact, it verifies it. This is a foundational system built not for promises, but for performance, and it gives corporations a reason to participate not out of obligation, but out of opportunity.

SMX’s PCT Can Legitimize Markets

The best news- SMX has already demonstrated that its technology can mark and trace rubber, plastics, textiles, liquids, and other materials at industrial scale. It’s already been used to authenticate natural rubber from tree to tire. The data exists. The digital layer is built. The tokens are ready.

Until now, the one missing piece was market legitimacy. Just a day ago, the Plastic Cycle Token could have been dismissed by skeptics as an ambitious, speculative concept-innovative, yes, but unproven in the eyes of global markets. That changed overnight. With legislation like the GENIUS Act establishing stablecoins as federally recognized digital instruments, the PCT is no longer operating in a gray zone. It’s operating in a legitimized digital marketplace, with the full weight of U.S. regulatory infrastructure now recognizing the value and validity of asset-backed tokens.

Thanks to the GENIUS Act and the broader suite of crypto and digital asset legislation now moving through Congress, that barrier has been cleared. Crypto and digital are no longer a question mark. It’s recognized. It’s viable. And with regulatory clarity now in place, the PCT is not just ready-it’s positioned. Positioned to enter a legitimized, compliant, and increasingly interoperable digital marketplace.

Partnership Infrastructure In Place

And perhaps most importantly, there’s no shortage of potential digital platform partners capable of accelerating PCT adoption. With a validated regulatory framework now established, these platforms can step in to provide the 24/7 liquidity and marketplace efficiency that digital assets demand. In short, the rails are built, the token is live, and the market is finally ready to receive it.

What sets the Plastic Cycle Token apart isn’t just its tech. It’s what it represents. It isn’t a speculative coin. It’s not a credit for something you might do one day. It’s a digital certificate backed by molecular data and real-world circularity. If the carbon market had been built on this kind of infrastructure, it might have fulfilled its promise. Instead, it buckled under the weight of unverifiability.

That’s why the PCT is a game changer-and why regulators, investors, and global brands must begin to recognize and understand its importance. This is not an abstract theory or marketing gimmick. It’s a tool designed to embed accountability into sustainability and make environmental responsibility a tradeable, measurable, and revenue-generating reality. It’s an ESG asset born in the lab, verified on the blockchain, and ready to be traded.

And we’re not talking about collecting bottles and cans. We’re talking about providing major companies with the ability to value tons of plastic waste, compressed into a single token. The Plastic Cycle Token isn’t about hobby-level recycling. It’s about creating a system where companies can monetize massive amounts of plastic waste and do so with traceable, tradable credibility. The incentive to act isn’t just moral-it’s financial. And that’s what makes this opportunity so powerful.

Know this: Trump’s signature did more than validate Bitcoin or stablecoins. It validated the architecture that underpins digital value. It set the stage for tokenized assets to become mainstream financial instruments. It created the political momentum necessary to establish a legal, liquid market for real-world asset tokens.

And that turns the Plastic Cycle Token from a concept into a commodity.

The Future Sustainability Market Arrives

With every piece of plastic tagged, traced, and verified, a token can be created-one that represents measurable environmental impact with the kind of transparency regulators demand and the kind of precision markets crave. It transforms each verified input into a marketable, tradeable digital asset, reinforcing trust through data and creating financial incentive through scale.

For the first time, sustainability can be measured in a unit that has value, verifiability, and liquidity. So, the next step isn’t to further discuss SMX’s innovation-it’s about implementing it. SMX’s Plastic Cycle Token isn’t about commercial bragging rights. It’s about offering a viable path forward for sustainability markets that have struggled to earn trust, scale, or impact.

Now, as the digital economy embraces real-world asset tokenization, and with regulators clearly opening the door to transparent and tradable ESG assets, the Plastic Cycle Token arrives not just as a solution, but it arrives as a signal. A signal that accountability, circularity, and profitability no longer need to exist in tension.

Thanks to Trump’s signing of the Genius Act, the market is open. And thanks to SMX, the technology to meet its demand is already here.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company’s fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company’s stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX’s joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX’s ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX’s ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX’s ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX’s product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX’s business model; developments and projections relating to SMX’s competitors and industry; and SMX’s approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX’s business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX’s products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact For This Release:

info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire