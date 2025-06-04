Troy Minerals Reports Drilling Results from the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Show 240.73 meters of Critical Metal Mineralization, Iron, Titanium, Vanadium, Scandium and Gallium

Troy Minerals Inc. (“Troy” or the “Company”) (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that complete results from Hole LO24-01 show strong critical metal mineralization over continuous 240.73 meters (from 10.67 meters to 251.40 meters) from its maiden drilling program on its 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the “Project”), located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figures 1,2).

The Project is a Proterozoic layered mafic intrusion complex historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGE). Similar to the Stillwater Complex in the USA and the Merensky Reef of South Africa, the Lake Owen Complex shows strong potential for vanadium, titanium, PGE, and associated metals.

In late 2024, the Company drilled two diamond holes totaling 607.77 meters near the southwestern claims’ boundary (see Figure 3), marking Troy Minerals’ first drill holes on the Project. These holes targeted titanium (TiO 2 ) and vanadium (V 2 O 5 ) mineralization linked with magnetite in gabbro, as well as reef-style PGE mineralization (see Company News Release dated February 28, 2025).

A first pass of selective sampling of the drill holes had been carried out and demonstrated presence of anomalous titanium and vanadium mineralization. Elevated values of vanadium are correlative with the titanium. Sampling was selected to assess various lithological units and all zones with magnetite content up to 15-20% and/or visible sulfide mineralization. Magnetite content in the gabbro in hole LO24-01 is consistently about 5-10%. In LO24-01, the initially limited sampling suggested a large zone of titanium and vanadium-enrichment and higher relative values correlate well with the green gabbro. Associated with these anomalous zones have been elevated concentrations of scandium.

Based on these initial results, additional infill sampling through all prospective lithologies was carried out by Company personnel in January, 2025. Results exhibit robust critical metal mineralization over 240.73 meters in hole LO24-01, including:

1.53% TiO 2

0.10% V 2 O 3

16.0% Fe (total Iron, mainly in Fe Oxides)

69.7 ppm (or g/t) Sc 2 O 3

26.2 ppm (or g/t) Ga 2 O 3

Concurrent with Company infill sampling, geologists from the USGS and Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) collected samples for Whole Rock, Major Oxides, and thin section analyses. Results of the USGS and WSGS work are pending.

Figure 1 – Location Map, Lake Owen Project, Wyoming, USA

Figure 2 – Claim Map, Lake Owen Project

“Our recent geological and geophysical findings, coupled with promising initial drilling results, are significantly enhancing our confidence in the Lake Owen Project. Each new insight reinforces our belief that this project deserves a robust exploration budget in the near future.” Said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy. “Beyond the historically recognized high grades of iron, titanium, and vanadium, the recent discovery of scandium and gallium-critical metals essential for applications in metal alloys, military and civil aviation, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and solar panels-underscores the project’s immense potential for both our Company and the State of Wyoming in USA. We are committed to maximizing shareholder value through strategic development plans for Lake Owen, alongside our silica and rare earth element (REE) initiatives.”

Figure 3 – Drill Hole Locations

Table 1: Drill hole specifications

Hole ID Location (UTM Zone 13 North, NAD83) Total Depth (m) Orientation (°) Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip LO24-01 402871 4553588 2731 281.33 210 -45 LO24-02 403004 4553382 2732 326.44 210 -45

Drill hole LO24-01 was designed to test the extent of the Lower Mag Gabbro down to the basement contact. Drilling revealed a series of interlayered magnetic gabbro and a distinctive coarse-grained green gabbro. The green coloration is imparted by pyroxenes altering to chlorite. These layers are generally constrained to widths of less than 4 metres.

Table 2: Drill hole LO24-01 intersections

Hole ID Interval (m) 1 Results 2 From To Length TiO 2 (%) V 2 O 5 (%) FeO (%) Sc 2 O 3 (ppm) Ga 2 O 3 (ppm) LO24-01 10.67 251.40 240.73 1.53 0.10 15.95 69.7 26.2 incl 29.93 55.78 25.85 1.98 0.12 19.00 82.7 28.8 and 96.93 103.02 6.09 1.87 0.12 19.07 80.1 27.5 and 115.61 131.98 16.37 1.74 0.11 18.44 82.4 24.5 and 188.06 234.09 46.03 1.63 0.10 16.26 69.9 26.6

1: All intersections lengths are drill indicated thicknesses; insufficient work has been completed to reliably determine true thicknesses.

2: Elemental geochemical analyses were converted to oxides using following conversion factors

Titanium – 1.6681, Vanadium – 1.7852, Iron – 1.2865, Scandium – 1.5338, Gallium – 1.3442

Figure 4 – DDH Cross Section, LO24-01

Drill hole LO24-02 intersected gabbroic units that are weakly magnetic and contain no anomalous values of titanium, vanadium, or scandium. This drill hole was collared deeper in the sequence than hole LO24-01; further down dip and stratigraphically lower in the Lower Mag Unit.

Drill core was detail logged and sampled by Company staff. Core was split by saw with samples sent to ALS Global’s laboratory in Reno, NV for preparation and analysis. Samples were analyzed for multi-elements (ME-MS61). The Company’s quality control monitoring consisted of inserting certified reference and blank material in the sample stream. No quality control issues were identified.

Only a very small portion of the Lake Owen Complex and therefore our Claims has been drill-tested to date. As currently mapped, the prospective Lower Mag Gabbro unit continues along strike to the west. The Company has yet to drill test the stratigraphically higher Upper Mag Gabbro. Surface mapping and sampling in 2023 identified two massive magnetite rock samples that returned 8.812% TiO 2 and 0.548% V 2 O 5, and 15.505% TiO 2 and 0.586% V 2 O 5 respectively (Figure 5). These represent priority drill targets for 2025. An historical drill hole was completed here not by Troy, but there was no assessment of titanium, vanadium, or scandium.

Figure 5 – Surface Rock Sampling – Titanium Values (part of the Project)

Troy Minerals is planning its summer fieldwork for the Lake Owen Project. After analyzing airborne geophysical data, as reported in the May 21, 2025 news release, Troy will collect soil samples and conduct geological mapping and sampling. The aim is to refine drill targets for the 2026 season, including a relevant drilling pads application.

Qualified Person

The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located “critical” mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company’s primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

