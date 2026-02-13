Troubadour Resources Reports Assay Results from Drill Program at Senneville Gold-Silver-Copper Property

Troubadour Resources Inc. (“TR”, “Troubadour” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TR)(OTC:TROUF)(WKN:TROUF) has recently completed the Phase 1 drill holes of the multi-phase drill program and reported assay results from seven drill holes at its Senneville Gold-Silver-Copper property (“Senneville” or the “Property“).

Results from these seven drill holes, despite intercepting highly mineralized intervals, did not show any significant gold, copper or silver mineralization in any of the holes and failed to show the continuity to the mineralization discovered southeastwards.

While these results are disappointing, they provide crucial geological data that allows the Company to direct the findings to orient the exploration program in this area and focus resources on other areas where it believes the geological potential is stronger.

The Company is going to give this matter due serious consideration outlining the next steps as below:

Working on interpretations to understand why these holes did not intersect similar mineralization to the west and northwest.

Initiating a re-interpretation of geophysical surveys through conducting a detailed structural data analysis to locate potential offsets or missed zones of structural hosting system.

Working on proposing more surface exploration like soil or till sampling surveys to identify new surface anomalies that could lead to new drill targets.

Designing ground geophysical IP surveys to identify in order to identify chargeability anomalies that might represent mineralized structures for pinpointing drill targets in future drilling campaign.

Utilizing the obtained assay results to narrow down the target area, eliminating barren zones to refine future drilling through reducing the scope to focus on a “high-priority, drill-ready target” elsewhere on the property.

Prioritizing other favorable high potential target zones like Vert Lake, Val Saint George, Contact, Golden Island Fault and Millieu Lake Batholite and defining other target areas for advancing exploration program.

Phase-1 Drill Program Summary

Drilling was focused on the east side of the Gustav Cere showing stepping out up to approximately 500 metres based on the data obtained from the recently completed induced polarization (IP) surveys. The main concept of the drill plan was to test the continuity of the identified mineralization horizon along the contact of the Senneville Komatiite as well as to test possible parallel horizons along the hanging wall (Fig. 1). 7 drill holes totalling approximately 1,000 metres were drilled focusing on near surface targets (Fig. 2).

Figure 1 – Local area map of the Gustav Cere target zone at the Senneville Project.

Figure 2 – Phase 1 target for drilling along the Senneville Komatiite and IP target anomalies.

Qualified Person

Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., géo (EGBC#62313, OGQ#10876), an independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples (accredited by Canadian Resource Laboratories) every 10 samples on average during the analytical process. The gold analyses were completed by fire assay (FA) method with an ICP finish on 50 grams of materials at the AGAT Laboratories Ltd in Val d’Or, Quebec, Canada.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTC Venture Market under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol A3DBDE.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

