Trissential Redefines Consulting With 30% AI-Driven Efficiency and Value

Management consulting firm announces new AI-Infused Business Model that delivers engagements at least 30% better, faster, cheaper and deeper

Trissential, a leading management consulting firm focused on business improvement, has announced a bold transformation in how it delivers client value, powered by artificial intelligence.

Over the past two years, Trissential has reimagined its business model through the strategic use of AI. The result is faster, smarter, and more impactful outcomes for clients across industries. With AI now embedded into the firm’s service delivery model and solution offerings, Trissential offers solution engagements that are at least 30% more cost-effective, 30% faster, or 30% deeper in scope and value compared to traditional methods.

“This isn’t just a Trissential transformation, it’s a consulting revolution,” said Craig Thielen, Chief Product & Innovation Officer. “The AI tools, techniques, and most importantly the mindset of ‘designed for AI’ we’ve adopted, are not only enhancing our own work but also enabling our clients to reimagine theirs. We’re helping organizations amplify efficiency, unlock value, and sharpen customer engagement like never before.”

Trissential’s approach extends beyond consulting services. Clients gain the ability to apply the same AI-driven methods and mindsets internally, creating exponential opportunities for improvement across cost, performance, and strategic execution.

As pioneers of the ‘1% Better’ mindset, Trissential remains committed to helping clients continuously evolve and lead in their markets, getting better, smarter, faster and more outcome-driven every day. With AI as a catalyst, the firm is setting a new standard for what consulting can, and should, deliver.

About Trissential

Trissential is a US-based management consulting firm focused on Strategy & Organizational Effectiveness, Ways of Working, Digital Engineering, Data & AI, and Teams & Talent. With a relentless commitment to improvement, Trissential partners with clients to achieve measurable transformation and lasting success.

For more information about Trissential and its services, please visit Trissential.com

SOURCE: Trissential

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire