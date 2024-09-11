TriLite Secures New Funding with Continental and Increases its Strategic Investor Portfolio to Scale Production

World’s smallest projection display for AR smart glasses and automotive applications

VIENNA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TriLite, the developer of the world’s smallest projection display, has successfully completed an extended Series A funding round, raising its total Series A funding to more than €20 million. This round saw significant investments from two strategic investors – Continental’s Corporate Venture Capital Unit and an undisclosed global electronics supplier for TriLite’s Trixel® 3 projection display.

With their extensive industry knowledge, technical expertise and operational resources, the strategic investors will further accelerate TriLite’s go-to-market success. Their involvement confirms TriLite’s commitment to advancing its footprint in both the augmented reality (AR) and automotive markets.

“TriLite has developed an outstanding display solution for AR applications and Continental places high value on TriLite’s innovative technology. Beyond consumer applications we see high potential in various automotive applications,” said Jürgen Bilo, Managing Director der Continental Corporate Venture Capital Unit.

Existing financial investors APEX Ventures, B&C Innovation Investments and TEC Ventures also participated in this round. Their long-term guidance and support have been pivotal in scaling TriLite’s operations and bringing its innovative technologies to market. Their continued confidence underscores the robustness of TriLite’s business strategy and technological advancements.

“TriLite has proven the function and the product-to-market fit of its Laser Beam Scanning (LBS) technology for high-volume consumer applications. With this latest funding and the expertise of our strategic investors, we will qualify and industrialize our LBS optical engine for consumer AR systems and automotive applications,” stated Dr. Peter Weigand, CEO of TriLite.

Weigand added, “Our shareholder base consists of world-class and globally leading companies and financial investors. Our technology and our business strategy are consistently being evaluated very positively by customers and investors. This latest investment will enable us to focus on mass production and further improve our leading intellectual property (IP) position.”

TriLite’s Trixel® 3 projector offers unprecedented image performance and brightness in an ultra-compact display, enabling original design manufacturers (ODMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop consumer AR smart glasses and automotive driver information and passenger comfort applications.

About TriLite

TriLite designs and builds the world’s smallest projection displays and ensures that everyone can enjoy augmented vision as lightweight as the eyewear of today. TriLite’s display solutions are based on proprietary, multi-parameter algorithms and deploy advanced machine learning algorithms to generate laser beam scanning devices with unprecedented size, weight and image quality. An outstanding team of multidisciplinary researchers and manufacturing experts stands behind TriLite’s multiple-patented technology. TriLite enables its customers to accelerate the availability of leading-edge display solutions for mass market Augmented Reality applications.

See www.trilite-tech.com

About Continental

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2023, Continental generated sales of €41.4 billion, and currently employs around 200,000 people in 56 countries and markets.

About Continental Corporate Venture Capital

Continental’s Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) unit invests in young technology companies, giving startups direct access to Continental’s global mobility and industry expertise. The CVC unit focuses on early-stage companies that operate in Continental’s long-term, strategic growth areas. Founded in 2018, it aims to foster innovation rapidly and effectively in order to accelerate transformation across industries.

About APEX Ventures

APEX Ventures is a European venture capital firm focusing on deep tech companies. The team act not only as investors but also as company builders with a mission to support the most talented startup teams in building global market leaders. The team is based in Vienna and Munich. www.apex.ventures

About B&C Innovation Investments

The B&C Group invests in expanding technology-focused businesses that support ‘old economy’ industrial companies with digitalization and/or optimization. It makes these investments through B&C Innovation Investments GmbH (BCII, www.innovation-investments.at). By investing in industrial tech scale-ups – and through its majority holdings in AMAG, Lenzing and Semperit and its long-standing research funding activities – the B&C Group aims to strengthen Austria’s standing as a business location.

About TEC Ventures

TEC Ventures is the venture capital arm of the Goede Group, a family-owned corporation headquartered in Germany, focused on investments from the seed- to the early expansion phase. We invest in promising start-up teams with technical and innovative products and business models in strong growth or future markets, with the aim of building a market-leading company. We do not only support our portfolio companies with capital, but also with operational and strategic alignment and a broad network of companies, partners and experts from various specialist areas. www.tec-ventures.com

