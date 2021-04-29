Trifo Launches Lucy and Lucy Pet Edition, Your Home’s New Superheroes

The first home robot to interact and learn home environments using innovative AI technology

Lucy is an AI-powered robot cleaner with intelligent home security designed to clean, protect and precisely analyze room environments within the home. Using advanced perceptive capabilities, Lucy can accurately learn and interact in every room keeping your home clean and safe. Lucy’s 1080p HDR color camera and depth sensor enable the robot to expertly navigate the home, offering both day and night security.

Lucy Pet Edition boasts 33% more suction power at 4000 Pa, perfect for furry friends at home to manage pet hair and larger dirt particles. It also provides an extra pet hair extractor featuring an anti-knotting function ensuring long pet hair does not get stuck.

“Lucy’s cutting-edge technology is a huge step forward for Trifo. Lucy is the first home robot to interact and learn the entire home environment using innovative AI technology. By utilizing efficient and powerful edge computing, we assure that our customers’ personal data is securely stored and processed locally on the robot instead of in the cloud. Lucy is a trustworthy multi-functional home robot that protects and cleans the home 24/7, ensuring every family member can focus on what’s important,” said Zhe Zhang, Trifo’s Founder and CEO.

“It took more than 20 years for robot vacuums to be highly developed, but that’s just a small step compared to the development of home robots,” Zhang added. “The birth of Lucy was inspired by the oldest hominin skeleton ever discovered, who illuminates the human evolution timeline. With that spirit in mind, we are dedicated to being a pioneer to expedite the evolution and bring advanced home robots into future households.”

THE POWER OF LUCY

Compared to previous robot cleaners Max and Emma, Lucy launches with three breakthrough features.

First, Lucy is the first home robot that offers crystal clear day and night vision via a 1080P HDR color camera and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth sensor, which ensures highly accurate distance mapping, 3D imaging, and object scanning even in low-light conditions. With this unique combination, Lucy utilizes both color and depth information like no other home robot for high precision position tracking, indoor mapping, 3D scene understanding, and unique day and night surveillance.

Second, Lucy’s mapping and cleaning efficiency is beyond compare. Its exceptional perception and decision-making abilities allow Lucy to detect and avoid small objects down to 1 inch, thus allowing it to schedule the best route based on the home environment. According to Trifo, the laboratory testing shows that Lucy’s cleaning efficiency is up to three times higher than its competitors.

Third, Lucy will continue to get smarter over time with powerful software over-the-air (OTA) updates providing consumers with a best-in-class user experience. Currently, Lucy has the power to recognize over 70 objects, such as socks, shoes, power cords, stains, carpets, floors, and more. With its intelligent decision-making skills, Lucy will keep evolving and become more intelligent over time to free people from their daily routines.

MORE FEATURES

Obstacle Avoidance – While most home robots cannot recognize obstacles less than 4” tall, Lucy sees it all, down to 1”. In its “eyes”, toys, slippers, socks and pet accidents are visible, and Lucy avoids them. Lucy provides an advanced real-time object detection with a complicated combination of proprietary 3D geometry and 3D semantics algorithms.

Room-by-Room Cleaning – Lucy can recognize and divide rooms through an interactive experience. With an advanced 6-core ARM SoC, Lucy pushes the limit of accuracy and brings AI to reality. The family can effortlessly name the rooms, designate cleaning areas, and set “no-go” zones through the Trifo Home App.

Trifo Home App – Lucy’s family can also program Lucy remotely to schedule cleaning, pinpoint its location, and monitor their homes whether they’re at home or not. Lucy is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing consumers to integrate Lucy into their smart home system. The Trifo Home App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Maximum Power – Crumbs, pet hair, and dust don’t stand due to Lucy’s 3,000 Pa and Lucy Pet’s 4,000 Pa power suction. The 5,200 mAh battery keeps runtime up to 120 minutes.

Pricing and Availability – Lucy is available for $699.99 (US) from trifo.com and Amazon in the U.S., followed by Lucy Pet, which is priced at $749.99 (US). Mother’s Day Sale (April 29 to May 9): Lucy $499.99; Lucy Pet $549.99.

ABOUT TRIFO

Trifo home robot cleaners offer consumers the optimal balance between family, work and personal life. Founded in 2016, Trifo, a Silicon Valley-based company, is a full stack AI home robot company. Focusing on indoor home environments, Trifo has been developing an end-to-end integrated hardware/software system with sensing, perception and decision capabilities. The Trifo robot is on a mission to serve as the smart autonomous agent to better help people organize and interact with home environments via perceiving physics, geometry and semantics of home environments, communicating with humans in a natural way and continuously learning new skills with advanced AI technologies.

Trifo has earned more than 50 U.S., Europe, and Chinese patents, and filed for more than 100 additional patents globally in U.S., Europe and China. Trifo’s proprietary algorithms have been published at top robotics conferences such as ICRA and IROS.

For more information, visit: https://trifo.com/. Please join and follow Trifo Inc. on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

