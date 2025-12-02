Trifecta’s First Drill Program Returns 1.98 g/t Gold over 15 m and 44.3 g/t Gold over 0.58 m, Validating Discovery Potential at Rye Project, Yukon

Inaugural drilling at Rye confirms a large and gold-bearing hydrothermal system, demonstrating strong discovery potential.

Drill hole RY-25-01 intersected 1.02 g/t gold over 37 metres, including 1.98 g/t gold over 15 metres.

Drill hole RY-25-02 intersected 44.3 g/t gold over 0.58 metres.

CEO Richard Drechsler discusses results with fellow board member Kai Hoffmann on the Gold Newsletter Channel.

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) (“Trifecta” or the “Company”) is pleased to report gold assay results from the first three holes of its six-hole inaugural drill program at the Rye Project (“Rye” or the “Project”). Rye is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road in the eastern portion of Yukon’s prolific Tombstone Gold Belt between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions, the Itsi and Itsi East plutons. Trifecta Gold has the right to earn 100% ownership of Rye.

“The Trifecta team is very pleased to confirm the prospectivity of the Rye Project” states Richard Drechsler, President and CEO of Trifecta, “with both widespread gold and discrete high-grade gold mineralization intersected surrounding the Itsi Pluton. Results to date demonstrate that the large hydrothermal system we see on surface and in drill core is both gold-enriched and likely driven by the reduced Itsi Pluton.”

Trifecta’s maiden drill program intersected varying densities of sheeted quartz +/- indicator element veining in all holes, with the most abundant veining reported in Holes RY-25-01 & 06 (see Figure 1). Hole RY-25-01 drilled a 224 m long zone (from surface) of hornfels-altered siliciclastic rocks hosting an abundance of sheeted veining encompassing two broad gold-rich intervals. The top interval returned a composite result of 1.98 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t gold”) over 14.99 m,from94 m downhole. Each of the 15 samples comprising this interval assayed over 1 g/t gold (see Photo 1 below). A second interval further downhole returned 0.309 g/t gold over 10 m.

Hole RY-25-02 was collared 360 m to the southwest of RY-25-01, flanking the mapped extent of the Itsi Pluton. While sheeted vein density was substantially lower than observed in the first hole, gold results from an intersection of quartz veining in this hole yielded 44.3 g/t gold over 0.58 m, from 26.42 m. The hole cut predominantly hornfelsed siliciclastics, along with several narrow intervals of intermediate dykes and irregular, patchy granodiorite. Altered granodiorite is visible in the attached Photo 2, near the reported interval.

Jack Morton, Vice President adds, “Surface samples regularly show a strong correlation between gold, bismuth and tellurium. The team is now focused on rigorous interrogation of geological and geochemical data with the belief that these initial intercepts represent the outer zones of a much larger system. The finalized assay results for the remaining holes, along with multi-element analyses of the drill core samples, which will include these pathfinder elements are expected in the coming weeks.”

A brief conversation with Richard Drechsler and fellow board member Kai Hoffmann discussing these results is available on the Gold Newsletter Channel: https://youtu.be/9ZL2L7RJf3M

Figure 1 – Map of completed 2025 diamond drill holes at Rye, with drill results in this release highlighted. Drill hole vein density is illustrated thematically, along with rock samples grading over 0.2 g/t gold.

Photo 1 – Drill core from hole RY-25-01, 77.08 to 114.53 m annotated with individual sample results. Highlighted interval grades 1.98 g/t gold over 14.99 m.

Photo 2 – Drill core from hole RY-25-02, between 25.06 to 33.40 m, with an intercept of 44.3 g/t gold over 0.58 m highlighted.

Figure 2 – Tombstone Gold Belt property locations with Trifecta Gold’s projects highlighted in red.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

All analyses of core samples from the 2025 Rye program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Samples were routinely analyzed for gold by a 30 g fire assay followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (Au-AA23) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ME-MS61L). Samples that exceeded the detection limits of the routine methods were assayed for silver, copper and zinc by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectroscopy (Ag/Cu/ Zn-OG62) and gold by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21).

Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. The Company has not yet received the full balance of the multi-element analyses of the drill core, but has received the gold results for each of the reported drill holes in their entirety. All of the results reported have passed the QA/QC screening for gold.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta’s Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold’s Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold’s RC deposit, Banyan Gold’s AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold’s Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company’s Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company’s Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon’s southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta’s Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.’s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

