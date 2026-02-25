Trifecta Gold Options Yuge Project to Nortec Minerals

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) (“Trifecta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has granted Nortec Minerals Corp. (“Nortec”) the option to earn a 100% interest in its Yuge gold project (the “Yuge”), located in northern Nevada.

Following an initial payment of $25,000 to secure the option, Nortec can earn a 100% interest in the Yuge by making escalating annual payments to Trifecta totalling $2,000,000 over 5 years. The Yuge will remain subject to an existing underlying royalty and defined resource payments owed to Silver Range Resources Ltd, the previous property owner. The initial payment to Trifecta and up to 50% of the annual payments can be satisfied by issuing to Trifecta shares of Nortec valued at the 10-day volume weighted average price. The transaction is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trifecta is pleased to monetize a non-core property holding while it focuses on discovering new gold deposits within the Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt. Trifecta drilled 1.02 g/t gold over 37 metres in its first ever drill hole at the Rye Project in 2025 and the Company is currently planning a follow-up program for summer 2026. Gold results at the Rye Project correlate strongly with bismuth, tellurium and tungsten, providing additional evidence that Rye hosts a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System.

Upcoming Events

Trifecta Gold will be attending the following events:

PDAC – Toronto, ON: March 1-4, 2026 at booth IE 3124

Deutsche Goldmesse – Frankfurt, Germany: May 15 & 16, 2026

Yukon Mining Alliance Conference and Tours – Dawson City, YK: July 12-15, 2026

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company’s Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon’s southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta’s Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.’s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Richard Drechsler”

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

