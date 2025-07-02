Trifecta Gold Announces Commencement of Drilling at Mt. Hinton, Yukon and Warrant Exercise

Diamond drilling has commenced at the road accessible GC target

Over $700,000 received through the exercise of share purchase warrants

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) (“Trifecta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling is underway at its road accessible Mt. Hinton project, situated within the Keno Hill Mining District of the Tombstone Gold Belt. The Mount Hinton Project is located less than 4 km from Hecla Mining Company’s Keno Hill mill.

Drilling Underway

A track-mounted drill and ancillary equipment was mobilized to the GC target at Mt. Hinton this past weekend and drilling is now underway. Trifecta plans to drill a minimum of 1,000 m at the GC target to determine the underlying source of a conspicuous resistivity and magnetic anomaly located in the floor of the Granite Creek valley. The extensive system of high-grade precious metal veins on the Mt. Hinton property is theorized to be related to a buried intrusion at the GC target. The shape and amplitude of the resistivity anomaly at the GC target is indicative of intrusive rock, while the magnetic response is comparable to responses derived from Tombstone and Mayo Suite intrusions that host large gold endowments elsewhere in the Yukon.

Warrant Exercise

Trifecta is pleased to announce that 2,852,817 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) bearing a strike price of $0.25 per share were exercised prior to their expiry date. The Warrants were issued as part of a Private Placement Financing that closed on June 28, 2024. Total proceeds of $713,204 was received from the exercised warrants. Several Trifecta insiders were among those who exercised Warrants. Trifecta’s current shares outstanding is now 47,539,221.

Upcoming Event

Trifecta will be participating in the upcoming Yukon Mining Alliance’s annual Invest Yukon Property Tours, taking place July 12-14, 2025, in Dawson City, Yukon.

About Mt. Hinton

Mt. Hinton is a road accessible, camp-scale property with over 60 precious metals veins identified to date. The project is underlain by direct extensions of the stratigraphy that hosts Hecla’s Keno Hill Mines and, because of this, much of the historical exploration at Mt. Hinton focused on its silver potential. Surprisingly, historical workers largely overlooked gold potential, despite visible gold that has been found in many of the known veins. Many bonanza grade (>100 g/t gold) assays have been reported from surface grab and chip samples.

There are active placer mines on the creeks draining in all directions from the property. Based on metal zonation within the district and the regional magnetic signature at Mt. Hinton, a reduced intrusion on the property is theorized to be the driver for much of the mineralization in the district.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 17 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold’s Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold’s RC deposit, Banyan Gold’s AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold’s Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with at conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS systems is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta’s Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon’s Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company’s Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company’s Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon’s southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta’s Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.’s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Richard Drechsler”

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President, CEO & Director

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

