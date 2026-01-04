Tribe XR and DMC Crown the World’s First VR DJ Champion, Ushering in a New Era of Virtual Performance

CLAYMONT, Del., Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Tribe XR, the world’s largest DJ school and virtual DJ community, has officially announced the world’s first VR DJ World Champion, crowned live at the DMC World Championships in Tokyo. This historic milestone marks the first time that virtual reality performance and DJ software for beginners have been showcased on a world-class professional stage.

Users can watch the announcement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCq9jTwCRlU

The newly introduced VR DJ Championship – a collaboration between Tribe XR and DMC, supported by AlphaTheta, Technics, and Meta – introduces a groundbreaking category in virtual DJing, combining the best of DJ software, music production software, and immersive education. Following the success of the inaugural championship, Tribe XR and DMC will expand the competition in 2026, launching regional qualifiers that culminate in the World Finals in Q4 2026.

“Tribe is excited to partner with DMC to bring a new category to the DMC World Championships – the VR DJ Championship,” said Tom Impallomeni, CEO of Tribe XR. “Our first winner, DJ Darcy Kong, was announced in Tokyo in October 2025, and in 2026 we’ll host regional championships leading to the global finals. We’re thrilled to give Tribe DJs the opportunity to showcase their creativity and compete on a world stage.”

“Tribe’s goal is to turn aspiring DJs into professionals and performers,” added Tom. “This partnership helps us achieve that vision – giving our community a pathway to reach world-champion level performance.”

Empowering the Next Generation of DJs

Tribe XR blends the capabilities of DJ software, DJ makers, and music production software with immersive VR technology to make the art of DJing accessible to everyone.

Through Tribe XR’s platform, users can:

Learn from world-class instructors through interactive live workshops and lessons.

Practice on festival-grade DJ gear from AlphaTheta

Perform live in global sessions streamed to Twitch, YouTube, and Discord.

With more than 500,000 users worldwide, Tribe XR provides an authentic, hands-on experience similar to using real DJ apps and DJ gear – but with the flexibility and creativity of virtual reality.

Why It Matters

For DJs, brands, and music fans, this announcement represents a new era where music production software and virtual DJ platforms merge with performance and learning. It opens opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships, and music education innovation, bridging the gap between digital creation and physical skill.

About DMC

Launched in 1983, DMC is the world’s biggest DJ organisation and company behind the World DJ Championships, recognised as the premier DJ competition on the planet since. Key cities including London, New York, Tokyo, and Paris have hosted the Finals over the years with past World Champions including Craze, A-Trak, Mix Master Mike, Qbert, DJ Fly, Cash Money, and Roc Raida. DMC are also the company responsible for the creation of Mixmag and Back to Mine.

Website: www.dmcdjchamps.com/

YouTube: @DMCworldchamps

Instagram: @dmcdjchamps

Facebook: DMC World DJ Championships

About Tribe XR

Tribe XR is the world’s largest DJ school and music creator community in virtual reality. Available on Meta Quest, PC VR, and other platforms, Tribe XR allows users to learn DJing, mix music, and perform live using real equipment and virtual DJ apps. From DJ software for beginners to advanced music production tools, Tribe XR connects learners, creators, and performers worldwide.

Website: www.tribexr.com

Instagram: @tribe_xr

YouTube: @tribexr

TikTok: @tribexr

Community: discord.gg/tribexr

