Tribe FCU Completes $130,000 Subordinated Debt Offering

First credit union to receive a provisional charter under the NCUA’s provisional charter pilot program.

Tribe Federal Credit Union (“Tribe”) is pleased to announce it recently secured a $130,000 subordinated debt loan to complete its initial capitalization and allow for the commencement of operations.

On May 22, 2024, Tribe became the first credit union to receive a provisional charter under the NCUA’s provisional charter pilot program, part of the agency’s efforts to modernize and improve credit union chartering. The subordinated debt is critical because the provisional charter does not authorize Tribe to accept member deposits or originate loans until it obtained a targeted level of capital.

Olden Lane Securities LLC (“Olden Lane”) served as advisor and placement agent working closely with Tribe on the offering.

Located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tribe’s mission is to increase financial stability, home ownership and financial literacy by providing inclusive financial services that promote economic equity and social justice for all underserved populations.

“The disenfranchised and minority communities in Minneapolis have distinct financial needs that traditional banking institutions have often failed to meet,” offered Headley Williamson, Tribe’s Treasurer and CFO, adding that “this investment will allow Tribe to meet the significant market demand by offering accessible solutions, and position itself as a leader in serving these communities.”

“We are very proud to be involved in this groundbreaking project,” added Olden Lane CEO Michael Macchiarola. “This is the first time subordinated debt has been secured by a de novo credit union. Once again, Olden Lane showed up for the movement – as the people behind the people helping people.”

Aris Burnet, Tribe’s CEO and Vice Chairman commented that “[w]e believe that every community deserves access to fair, transparent, and culturally sensitive financial services. By offering low-interest loans, financial literacy programs, and proactive customer support, we aim to empower our members rather than penalize them.”

About Tribe Federal Credit Union

Tribe Federal Credit Union is the first provisional chartered credit union in the country. Serving the greater Minneapolis area Tribe was founded to provide equitable financial access while fostering economic well-being for diverse communities.

Tribe Federal Credit Union

Headley E. Williamson Jr.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

contact@tribefcu.org

About Olden Lane

Olden Lane is a boutique financial services firm specializing in the credit union industry. The firm focuses on bridging gaps in capital markets services where credit unions are often underserved and identifies opportunities where they can benefit from the high-touch expertise of seasoned professionals.

Olden Lane Securities LLC

Michael Macchiarola

Partner & CEO

info@oldenlane.com

SOURCE: Tribe Federal Credit Union

