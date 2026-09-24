Trevor M. Saliba, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group Nominated by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s M&A Awards 2026 – Private Equity Professional of the Year

NMS Capital Group, LLC (“NMS”), a leading family office-backed private equity firm, today announced that its Founder, Chairman and CEO, Trevor M. Saliba, has been nominated by the Los Angeles Business Journal as Private Equity Professional of the Year as part of the publication’s 2026 M&A Awards. This nomination marks Saliba’s second consecutive year of recognition.

The LABJ M&A Awards, in partnership with ACG Los Angeles, proudly presented the second annual 2026 M&A Awards on September 10th in Los Angeles honoring the transactions and professionals shaping Southern California’s dealmaking landscape. The results of all nominees and winners are published in the September 21, 2026 Edition.

In 2025, Saliba was awarded the Private Equity Professional of the Year award. This year’s nomination and recognition follows a series of recent honors for both Saliba and NMS Capital Group. Most recently, Saliba was named to the exclusive LABJ500 for 2026 which lists the 500 most influential people across business, politics and philanthropy. He has also been recognized among LABJ’s Leaders of Influence: Private Equity, Investors & Advisors, an honor he has received multiple times over his career. Most recently, NMS Capital Group was named to LABJ’s 2026 list of Top Private Equity Firms, following its No. 14 ranking on the publication’s 2025 list of Top Private Equity Firms headquartered in Los Angeles.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal and included among so many respected luminaries shaping the Los Angeles business community,” said Trevor M. Saliba, Founder, Chairman and CEO of NMS Capital Group. “Los Angeles has been an important part of NMS Capital Group and the Saliba Family legacy, and this recognition reflects the hard work of our team and the partnerships we continue to build across the businesses and communities we serve.”

Founded by Saliba in 2010, NMS Capital Group has evolved from a family office-backed investment vehicle into a global private equity investment firm with control and non-control investments across multiple asset classes. The firm continues to focus on partnering with management teams and companies where it can support growth, operational execution and long-term value creation.

About NMS Capital Group

NMS Capital Group was established in 2010 as the dedicated investment arm of the Saliba Family Office. Since its inception, the firm has evolved into a global private investment platform specializing in private equity, venture capital, and structured finance. NMS has completed transactions across multiple sectors, including business and financial services, insurance and reinsurance, energy, infrastructure, real estate, manufacturing, and technology.

For more information, please visit www.nmscapital.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@nmscg.com

+1 888-461-2233

SOURCE: NMS Capital Group, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire