Tremco CPG Expands Aluminum Roof and Façade Systems Capabilities With Acquisition of Germany-Based Kalzip

Tremco Construction Products Group (“Tremco CPG”) today announced a definitive agreement has been signed to acquire Kalzip GmbH (“Kalzip”), a global leader in the design and production of aluminum-based roofs and facades for building envelopes.

Kalzip has been at the forefront of architectural innovation since its founding in 1968. Based in Koblenz, Germany, Kalzip specializes in lightweight, weather-resistant and flexible roof systems, as well as aesthetically advanced and functional facade technologies. Their cutting-edge roll-forming machines and mobile production units ensure high-quality, customizable solutions for architects, planners and installers. Delivering over 1.2 billion square feet of aluminum solutions worldwide, key projects have included the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, El Prat Airport roof refurbishment in Barcelona, Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Children’s Hospital Dublin and Ikea Dubai, just to name a few.

“In addition to expanding our business across Europe, India and other regions around the world where Kalzip already has a strong presence, this acquisition will allow Tremco CPG to market a wider range of aluminum building envelope options to our North American customer base,” said Scottie Stinson, president, Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing. “This is critical as demand grows for aluminum building systems due to their many benefits including durability, longevity, sustainability and energy efficiency.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Strategic Alignment with Focus on High-Performance Building Envelopes

Combining Kalzip’s innovative aluminum technologies with Tremco CPG’s integrated portfolio – which includes a range of roofing restoration and maintenance systems, field-applied and panelized EIFS, MCM and ACM panels, sealants and waterproofing, floor coatings, passive fire protections and structural solutions – aligns with Tremco CPG’s strategy of offering a seamless, integrated approach to modern construction, enhancing efficiency, durability and aesthetic appeal for new construction and restoration.

“Our global reach, complementary product portfolios and customizable solutions will enable Kalzip, as part of Tremco CPG, to deliver tailored, high-performance, end-to-end building envelope systems for varied architectural and restoration needs across diverse markets and large-scale projects,” Stinson said. “Our shared commitment to green building practices will continue to drive innovation in sustainable construction worldwide.”

About Tremco Construction Products Group

Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco CPG), part of the RPM International Inc. portfolio, unites industry-leading building envelope solutions manufacturers and trusted brands – including Tremco, Nudura, Dryvit, Willseal, Flowcrete, Nullifire and Vandex – to deliver comprehensive, integrated construction systems. With operations spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, India and Latin America, Tremco CPG has a global presence supported by regional businesses and distributors who understand local market needs. Tremco CPG solutions ensure long-lasting performance for commercial, industrial and residential projects worldwide, while international teams collaborate on training, testing and innovation to build high-performing structures in any geography or climate.

About RPM International Inc.

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across three reportable segments: consumer, construction products and performance coatings. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, The Pink Stuff,DayGlo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline,Tremco, Dryvit and Nudura. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 17,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to our business. These forward-looking statements, or other statements made by us, are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting us and are subject to uncertainties and factors which are difficult to predict and, in many instances, are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this press release.

