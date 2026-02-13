Travis L. Braulick, New Ulm, Minnesota-based VP of Investment and Insurance Services and financial representative, shares five common myths that can distort everyday decisions.

Travis L. Braulick is calling attention to five persistent myths he sees shape conversations across southern Minnesota, especially when the economy feels noisy and insurance costs keep moving. This release is informational and educational, not financial advice.

Success, in Braulick’s view, is earned through consistency, preparation, and being responsive when people need clarity.

Myth 1: Inflation is a short-term problem, so you can ignore it

Why people believe it

For years, prices felt steady. Many people got used to normal staying normal.

Corrected with a fact

U.S. consumer prices rose 9.1% year over year in June 2022, the largest 12-month increase since 1981.

Practical tip you can use today

Pick one recurring bill and write down two numbers: what it cost two years ago and what it costs now. Keep the note. The goal is awareness, not perfection.

Braulick’s commentary: “You can never stop learning. I like going to wealth conferences because they bring different ideas you can use.”

Myth 2: Insurance costs only change because of your personal situation

Why people believe it

Most people only notice premium changes at renewal time, and it can feel personal.

Corrected with a fact

The U.S. Treasury reported that average homeowners insurance premiums per policy increased 8.7% faster than inflation from 2018 to 2022.

Practical tip you can use today

Create a simple home file: one folder (paper or digital) with your policy declarations, contact numbers, and the date you last reviewed your coverage details. Set a calendar reminder to update the folder once a year.

Braulick’s commentary: “Being a phone call away matters. People need to know you will answer and be there when they need you.”

Myth 3: If you have an emergency, you will figure it out later

Why people believe it

Day-to-day life is busy. Planning for surprise expenses can feel like extra work.

Corrected with a fact

The Federal Reserve reported that 63% of adults said they would cover a hypothetical $400 emergency expense using cash or its equivalent, which means many still would not.

Practical tip you can use today

Write a one-page “what to do first” list for emergencies. Include three phone numbers, where key documents are stored, and who to contact if you are unavailable. Put it somewhere easy to find.

Braulick’s commentary: “I set weekly, monthly, and yearly goals. That structure keeps you steady when things get hectic.”

Myth 4: Fraud is rare, and only obvious scams work

Why people believe it

People picture fraud as a crude email or a suspicious phone call. Real fraud often looks more normal than that.

Corrected with a fact

The FTC reported consumers lost more than $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024, a 25% increase over the prior year.

Practical tip you can use today

Create a family passphrase for financial or urgent requests. If someone calls claiming to be a relative or service provider, ask for the passphrase before sharing any information. If they cannot provide it, hang up and call back using a trusted number.

Braulick’s commentary: “There are always setbacks. What matters is learning from mistakes and trying to get better.”

Myth 5: Professional help is only for wealthy people

Why people believe it

The industry can look exclusive from the outside, and people assume cost or complexity will not fit their life.

Corrected with a fact

A YouGov study reported 27% of Americans use financial advisors, which shows the audience is broader than many assume.

Practical tip you can use today

Before any conversation, write down three questions you want answered in plain language. Bring the list. If you cannot explain the answer back in your own words, ask for a simpler explanation.

Braulick’s commentary: “Success is what you make it for yourself, and it is earned.”

If you only remember one thing

Myths thrive when people feel rushed, overwhelmed, or unsure. Slow down, verify information, keep your records organized, and build simple habits that reduce confusion when the stakes feel high.

Share this myth list with a friend or family member who might need it. Then try one tip today, even if it is just setting a reminder or creating a simple folder for key documents.

About Travis L. Braulick

Travis L. Braulick is a financial representative and VP of Investment and Insurance Services based in New Ulm, Minnesota. He began his career in 2014, has worked as a financial advisor since 2018, and is known for a consistent, goal-driven approach and community ties in southern Minnesota.

