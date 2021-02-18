Transposit and RedMonk Host Virtual Fireside Chat on Scaling GitOps for Humans

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, today announced that founder and CTO Tina Huang and RedMonk co-founder and analyst James Governor will host a virtual fireside chat on scaling GitOps for humans on Tuesday, February 23. The conversation will inform DevOps, SRE, and engineering operations teams about what it takes to scale GitOps effectively and how automation alongside GitOps can safely enhance human actionability and decision-making.

What: Whether organizations are still learning to trust GitOps or they are seasoned professionals, new challenges arise while leveraging GitOps. Attendees will learn how to scale GitOps in their organization while keeping humans in mind. Tina and James will explore common challenges in implementing GitOps and methods to overcome them while sharing how automation and GitOps go hand-in-hand. The discussion will also cover how to respond to incidents and the importance of a better developer and operator experience while using GitOps.

Who: Tina Huang is the Founder and CTO of Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration platform for the modern stack. She believes in taking a human-centric approach to solving complex engineering problems and encourages engineers to practice end-to-end ownership while breaking down the silos in engineering organizations. Prior to Transposit, Tina began her career at Apple designing and building APIs for Apple’s application framework. As an early Google engineer, she worked on Google’s Blogger team and played an instrumental role in re-architecting the Google News frontend. At Twitter she architected, built, scaled and operated the social media company’s notification platform. Tina received her electrical engineering and computer sciences degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She studied humanities at the University of Chicago, framing her viewpoint on human-technology interaction.

James Governor founded RedMonk in 2002 with Stephen O’Grady. RedMonk is an industry analyst firm focused on software developers. Based in London, he advises enterprises, startups, and major companies on developer-led innovation, community, and technology strategy. He focuses on developers as the real key influencers in technology.

When: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PST via Zoom

Where: To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/ScalingGitOps

