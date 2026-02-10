TransPerfect Acquires German Post-Production Studio Omnimago

Key Takeaways:

TransPerfect has acquired German post-production studio Omnimago GmbH.

The acquisition broadens TransPerfect Media’s studio network supporting filmmakers across Europe.

Omnimago will continue operating from its Ingelheim headquarters as a division of TransPerfect Media.

INGELHEIM, Germany and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has acquired Omnimago GmbH, a leading German provider of film restoration, post-production, and media accessibility services. Omnimago will join TransPerfect Media, the company’s media and entertainment division. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Omnimago is recognized for its expertise in film restoration, including extensive work with nitrate film, archive materials, and heritage collections. The company also delivers a wide range of post-production and accessibility services for broadcasters, studios, distributors, and cultural institutions.

The acquisition strengthens TransPerfect Media’s presence in Germany and Europe while expanding its global restoration footprint. With Omnimago, TransPerfect can now offer film scanning and restoration services from facilities in France, Italy, the US, and Germany, enabling end-to-end preservation and post-production support for clients worldwide.

Omnimago will continue to operate from its Ingelheim headquarters. Managing Director Michael Dienes will stay on to help lead the business as part of TransPerfect Media’s management team.

“Joining TransPerfect represents a natural next chapter for Omnimago,” said Dienes. “With this partnership, we can extend our restoration and post-production capabilities across Europe while maintaining the high standards and specialist expertise our clients rely on. We’re eager to begin this collaboration.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, “Omnimago has earned the trust of filmmakers across Europe. We look forward to working together to support our combined client base.”

TransPerfect was advised on the transaction by DLA Piper. Omnimago was supported by Dr. Johannes Hancke from Hezel, Hancke & Partner.

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About Omnimago

Omnimago GmbH has more than 40 years of experience in film restoration, post-production, and archive services, working with clients around the world. The company specializes in film scanning (including nitrate film), digital restoration, cinema services, accessibility media (such as subtitling and audio description), and high-end post workflows for TV and cinema. Omnimago’s guiding principles are: clients are our focus, trust is our obligation, moving pictures are our passion. For more information, please visit www.omnimago.tv.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transperfect-acquires-german-post-production-studio-omnimago-302683067.html

SOURCE TransPerfect